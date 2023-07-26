Benjamin Franklin said, “Doest thou love life? Then do not squander time. Time is the stuff life is made of.” If you think about it, time is a precious commodity and everything we do revolves around time. We’re all very busy people these days, but are we good time managers? We all have the same 24 hours, but what are the activities consuming our time? Take a moment and do a quick inventory. What consumed your time last year? How about this past week, or even today as you are reading this article?
We can spend time becoming physically fit. We can work at being successful in our careers. We can spend time with our families and we can serve our community. But what about our spiritual lives? Are we devoting any of our time to pursuing God and His will for lives?
Romans 14:2 contains a very sobering statement. The apostle Paul wrote: “So then, each of us will give an account of himself to God.” We will have to give an account of our words, our deeds and “our time.” And I believe a wise response to this truth is to take an inventory of what we are doing with the time God has given us. And if we can’t answer that with a clear conscience now, how will we answer God’s inquiry of us someday when we stand before Him?
But we must prepare for eternity “in time.” In other words, you have to prepare for eternity in this space of time that we’ve been given! Isaiah wrote: “Seek the LORD while he may be found; call upon him while he is near” (Isaiah 55:6 NIV). What we do with our time now is very important, because there’s no second chance to prepare for eternity once we’ve crossed eternity’s “timeless” threshold.