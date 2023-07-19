PASTOR’S CORNER
I want to make much of the faithfulness of God. God is the only being in existence that is completely unaffected by circumstances. He is who He is apart from anything outside of Himself.
The name that He gave Moses in Exodus 3 at the burning bush was “I Am Who I Am”. This is the name Yahweh.
Yahweh references the self-existent eternal God. God does not need us to be who He is: The Beginning and the End, the Alpha and the Omega. Since He does not need us, it is purely by grace and mercy that He has chosen to have a relationship with us.
The name Yahweh occurs more than 6,800 times in the Old Testament and every time it is used in relation to individuals.
Our world is constantly shifting. Everything is subjective and is affected by current circumstances. But God does not change. Malachi 3:6 says, “For I am the Lord, I do not change; therefore, you are not consumed, oh sons of Jacob.”
He has always been who He is from before time began. He has always been the perfect standard of holiness and righteousness. This means that everything God has been in the past He will always continue to be in the future. If God has ever been faithful, He will always be faithful. If God has ever been good, He will always be good. If God has always been holy, He will always be holy.
Hebrews 13:8 says that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Regardless of what you are going through today, you can place unwavering trust and hope in the God that never changes. He is the only secure anchor in the midst of the storms of life. He is unaffected by your present storm, therefore he is the safest, most secure place for you to put your faith and trust.
I encourage you today to not try to conform God into an image of who you want Him to be. Simply submit to who the Bible says He is because He is faithful. He will always be faithful.
Hebrews 13:5-6 says, “Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For he himself has said, I will never leave you nor forsake you. So we may boldly say: the Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?”
Sinful man only has one way of access to this holy, faithful God. It is through a personal relationship with His Son, Jesus Christ.
John 14:6 says, “Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Jesus is your eternal anchor in the presence of God.
Hebrews 6:19 says, “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil, where the forerunner has entered for us, even Jesus, having become High Priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.”
Do you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ today? Do you have a firm foundation in the midst of an ever-changing world?
Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “And the LORD, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.”
Rev. Brian Moore is the Senior Pastor at New Providence Baptist Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at a place to be announced.