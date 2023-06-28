PASTOR’S CORNER
The Power Behind Old Familiar Stories
The old familiar stories in the Bible sometimes lose their punch after years of hearing them over and over. Taking one of those well-known accounts and reexamining it can reveal some things that may have been missed the first thousand times it was read or heard.
Take the story of David and Goliath for example. A young boy kills a giant with a rock. Yeah, yeah, yeah – we’ve all heard it too many times to count. But that young boy killing that giant was the best thing that could possibly have happened to him. The whole event was so well planned and orchestrated by God that deviation on a timeline would have changed David’s life and our history forever.
If David hadn’t risen early in the morning in obedience to his father’s command to deliver food to his older brothers on the battleline, he would have missed hearing the threat the Philistine, Goliath, had issued to the army of King Saul every morning and every afternoon for forty days.
“For forty days the Philistine came forward and took his stand, morning and evening.” (1 Samuel 17:16 NRSVUE) Missing Goliath’s threat would mean David would have no reason to slay him.
The events that followed David’s killing Goliath would have never happened as recorded in scriptures either. Disobedience can have a dramatic affect on our personal lives as well as the lives of others. However, David did kill Goliath, he did become Israel’s King, he did write much of the book of Psalms, and he did become a man after God’s own heart.
Why? Because he faced his giant and using the Word and Promise of God, removed the giant and became what God ordained him to become – King.
There will always be a giant standing between you and what God has planned for your life. Always. Our adversary, the devil, will make sure there is some great obstacle or difficulty for you to overcome to truly prosper as a child of God and live the life he created you to live.
Living our daily lives, day in and day out, is the preparation to move us beyond those obstacles. King David was a shepherd and had killed the lion and the bear in defense of his sheep.
“35 I went after it and struck it down, rescuing the lamb from its mouth, and if it turned against me, I would catch it by the jaw, strike it down, and kill it (1 Samuel 17:35 NRSVUE). David used his life experience to strike down his giant. He had all the skill necessary to overcome.
When God has something amazing for you to accomplish, there will always be something impossible to overcome. That “something impossible” requires using the faith that brought you to the impossible. And it’s that faith that is responsible for the results – a defeated giant.
The fish was the greatest thing that happened to Jonah. It prevented the destruction of Nineveh.
The wall of Jericho was the best thing that happened to Joshua. It played a part in saving the prostitute, Rahab who became the wife of Salmon and mother of Obed who married Ruth, the mother of Jesse, the father of King David.
Don’t fear the giants.
Don’t fear being swallowed up.
Don’t fear walls built to keep you out.
Embrace them and press on to the prize of the high calling.
Rev. Debbie Lefevers is pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at a place to be announced.