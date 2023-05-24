Forsyth’s highly-regarded golf course superintendent has been relieved after he was arrested and accused of charging more than $17,000 in personal expenses on the golf course credit card.
Reese Allen Brunson, 37, of Juliette, was charged with credit card fraud last Thursday, May 11.
Sources told the Reporter they think Brunson may have been stealing to fund an addiction issue.
“He had a gift from God, and he blew it,” sighed Forsyth Golf Course president Dean Darden.
Darden said that Brunson, who was hired at the course in 2019, was very good at his job at keeping the course green and lush. But course officials found discrepancies in their books in recent months and confronted him, giving him the opportunity to “make it right”. When he made no moves to do so, he was relieved of his duties and the club called authorities.
Monroe County sheriff’s Capt. Ricky Davis said Brunson was buying stuff for the golf course that never wound up at the golf course. Or he would buy fertilizer and get cash back. He said they can prove he stole about $17,000 but said he expects it’s more like $30,000. Davis said Brunson refused to talk to investigators.