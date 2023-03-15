A well-connected lobbyist for the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth has been cleared of wrongdoing after a January incident in which he fled a traffic stop in his state vehicle while going 100 mph in his hometown of Ocilla.
Ashton Harper of Ocilla was hired as GPSTC’s legislative liaison two years ago and makes $109,999, according to the state’s salaries website. Before joining GPSTC, Harper was an owner of the lobbying firm Potomac South LLC, and before that lobbied for Third Street Strategies and Taylor English Decisions, according to his LinkedIn page. He is the brother of state ag commissioner Tyler Harper.
GPSTC commissioner Chris Wiggington told the Reporter that Harper had to attend police academy mandate school and become certified as a requirement for his job when he hired him two years ago.
After being certified, Harper was deputized with his hometown Irwin County sheriff’s office.
Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, Ocilla police officer Robert Ritchart saw a Dodge Charger speeding on Lax Highway and followed it to Irwin Avenue. Here’s what happened next, according to Ritchart’s report: as Irwin Avenue widened to four lanes, the Charger accelerated to 90 mph. Ritchart turned on his lights to make a stop but the Charger sped up and turned on its internal blue lights. The Charger then turned off its internal blue lights, turned onto Sly Hill Road and sped to over 100 mph. The Charger finally stopped at a business on Industrial Drive. Ritchart said he was later told that the Charger belonged to “GPSTC 3”, later identified as Harper, but noted the Charger’s plate gave no indication it was a government vehicle and was speeding without being in emergency mode. Ritchart said dispatch confirmed that the driver of the Charger did not call dispatch to say he would be speeding through Ocilla.
John Anderson was the interim Ocilla police chief at the time. He told the Reporter that the South Central Drug Task Force office had asked Harper on Jan. 26 to join them in trying to arrest a suspected drug dealer who had eluded capture. The Task Force office is located on Industrial Drive in Ocilla. Anderson said the suspect escaped that day as well, leaving his location before Harper and the task force arrived.
Anderson said he talked to everyone involved afterward and concluded nobody intentionally did wrong.
“It was just an unfortunate situation that could have been handled better by everybody involved,” said Anderson.
Anderson said he was busy at the time trying to keep the department on the tracks so didn’t think it was worth pursuing.
“I didn’t want to get in a big twist over what seemed to be a failure to stop,” said Anderson.
Anderson said that the rear blue lights on Harper’s state vehicle had malfunctioned, which contributed to the confusion.
Harper’s boss, Wigginton said that he has to give Harper credit because he came to him the next day and told him what happened. He said when officers are inside their car they can’t tell whether their police lights are working. He also said nobody else has filed an official complaint about the episode so he had no reason to look into it further.
Irwin County sheriff Donnie Youghn said with the shortage of deputies in a small town, he doesn’t mind having Harper’s help on the task force despite his lack of experience. Youghn is the chairman of the task force.