Ashton Harper 

A well-connected lobbyist for the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth has been cleared of wrongdoing after a January incident in which he fled a traffic stop in his state vehicle while going 100 mph in his hometown of Ocilla.

Ashton Harper of Ocilla was hired as GPSTC’s legislative liaison two years ago and makes $109,999, according to the state’s salaries website. Before joining GPSTC, Harper was an owner of the lobbying firm Potomac South LLC, and before that lobbied for Third Street Strategies and Taylor English Decisions, according to his LinkedIn page. He is the brother of state ag commissioner Tyler Harper.