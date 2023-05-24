As Mary Persons High celebrates graduation on Friday night, spectators are reminded that only clear bags are allowed at Dan Pitts Stadium. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.
Graduation reminder: Dan Pitts Stadium allows only clear bags
