ON THE PORCH
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The Davises are on our annual beach vacation on the North Carolina coast, and I have finally added a new book to my summer reading rotation.
It is — drum roll please — “The Personal Memoirs of U.S. Grant.” Yes, it’s the hottest summer read of 2023. Well, probably not. But I am enjoying it and recommend it heartily.
Grant had put off writing his memoirs, or anything else about his leadership in the Civil War or, later, as president. But something happened which forced him to put pen to paper about his historic life.
After his presidency concluded, Grant and his wife Julia took a world tour in 1877 that depleted their funds. Presidents today, indeed everyone associated with our federal government, or any government it seems, gets a beautiful golden parachute such that they never have to work like the rest of us again. But it was not supposed to be that way. Americans were not supposed to know royalty. And it was not that way in the 19th century.
So Grant moved to New York City where Grant’s son Buck opened the Grant & Ward investment business with a friend, Ferdinand Ward. The business seemed to start off well, and the former president bragged to friends that he was worth $2.5 million. But Grant was largely disengaged, often signing papers without reading them.
This proved to be a mistake. They learned later that Ward was using the business as a Ponzi scheme to fund his personal life. Despite being a successful Civil War general and two-term U.S. president, Grant was broke. He had to file for bankruptcy in 1884 and decided revenue from writing his memoirs was the only way to ensure he didn’t leave his family penniless.
If that wasn’t bad enough, that fall, the former president was diagnosed with terminal throat cancer.
So he spent his last year on earth writing about his momentous life, hoping it would make enough money to alleviate the dire financial straits of his family. His friend Samuel Clemens, also known as Mark Twain, persuaded Grant to let him publish the book. And the famed writer stayed at Grant’s bedside as he plowed through writing page after page. Whatever Grant wrote during the day, Twain would edit by night. Despite constant pain from his cancer, Grant produced about 50 pages per day.
Grant had a reputation for being a serious military man of few words. And indeed his writing is tight and efficient, with short sentences. But the writing also betrays his humility and keen insight into human nature. Grant opens his memoirs talking about growing up in Ohio where he learned to work the farm from a young age. In fact, when he was just 8 his father sent him to negotiate to buy a horse. The man wanted $25 for the horse. Grant’s father told him to offer the man $20. If he wouldn’t take that, young Ulysses should offer $22.50. And if he wouldn’t take that, offer him the full $25.
Grant recalls that he approached the man with the horse for sale and followed his father’s instructions — too carefully. He told the seller that his father had instructed him to offer $20 first for the horse, then $22.50 and then $25, literally giving away the negotiating game. Though only 8, Grant said he was teased mercilessly for his naïveté. It was a lesson he wouldn’t forget.
In his memories of the Mexican War, Grant forthrightly expresses that he felt the war - in which he participated as a young officer - was wrong and a bad example to European countries. And of course, the pinnacle of the book is his recounting of the epic Civil War, climaxed by the surrender of his former fellow Army officer Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Grant finished his manuscript on July 18, 1885. Incredibly, he died 5 days later, July 25.
Twain would publish the book shortly thereafter and employed thousands of traveling salesman, many of them Civil War veterans wearing their uniforms, to sell the book. Grant’s hard work and determination paid off again, this time after his life. Twain paid his widow Julia Grant $450,000 (the equivalent of about $14.7 million today) in book proceeds during the first 3 years following.
Southerners have never hated Grant the way we did Gen. Tecumseh Sherman, who of course set much of Georgia on fire in 1865. Reading Grant’s memoir will do nothing but add to his esteem, even among Southerners. Grant rightfully condemns slavery as an evil, one of the worst evils for which men have ever fought. Yet he also demonstrates a deep respect not only for the Confederate generals, many of whom he had fought alongside in the Mexican War but also for the Confederate soldiers. Grant ends his memoirs with confidence that the North and South will be able to live in lasting peace. Acknowledging that he would not be around long to see it, Grant said the kindness he had experienced in his final months from Southerners demonstrated to him that the two sides could live together in peace. At a time when Americans seem as divided as they have been since the Civil War, we can also use some of Grant’s optimism and wisdom today.