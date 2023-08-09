Gun Club hosts hundreds for annual Turkey Shoot, bringing $$$ to local economy
The Meadows Gun Club, 1064 Rumble Road, is situated on over 400 acres of meadow land and beautiful wooded terrain. The shooting facility is renowned for having clay target meets that attract shooters nationwide that help boost Monroe County’s economy. One such meet is the 2023 NWTF Turkey Shoot from Aug. 10-13. The Turkey Shoot is one of the country’s longest-running big sporting clay shoots. Proceeds generated by the event help the NWTF’s wildlife conservation efforts across North America. This is the 29th year the competition has been held.
Owner of Meadows Gun Club, Deck Evans, said local business owners tell him they have their best weekends when they have a big shooting event like this year’s turkey shoot.
Gilda Stanbery, executive director of the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “We always look forward to Forsyth as a host for the Meadows Clay Sports participants. The Meadows pulls in visitors from all around Georgia and the Southeast. Their events have a very positive impact on our local economy. Not only do the eventgoers stay in our hotels, but they also shop, dine, and purchase gas and snacks for their travels home. The Meadows is a great tourism partner and a pleasure to work with.” In addition to gas, dining and shopping at local stores, Stanbery estimates that in last year’s turkey shoot over 500 guests used 1600 room nights spending around $242,000 in hotel fees.
The Rumble Road BP gas station just off exit 181 on I-75 will be doing a lot of extra business during the event. Store manager Austen Lucas said he always looks forward to the Meadows’ events. The club’s management gives Lucas advanced notice so he makes sure the store is well-stocked with beer, ice and groceries during the competition. There were 507 entrants in last year’s turkey shoot and keeping the store properly stocked requires extra cooperation from vendors and clerks.
Matthew Holland, a manager for Comfort Inn on Harold G. Clarke Parkway said Meadows Gun Club is a valued partner in the Forsyth hospitality industry, and the hotel appreciates their business. He also looks forward to this year’s turkey shoot. Comfort Inn is partnered with nearby Comfort Suites. Holland said most of the 53 rooms on the property are expected to be filled during the four-day event.
Holiday Inn Express at 520 Holiday Circle has 119 rooms and general manager Tom Roenbeck said he expects the hotel to be full. He said on Monday, three days before the event, he has turkey shoot people already checking in. Roenbeck said it has been like that every year since the club was founded in 1989. He said they’re a good bunch of people and spend a lot of money in our county.
Keith Morey, owner of L & D RV Park on Hwy. 18 since February of 2021, said he always has an influx of guests when Meadows holds an event. He agrees that the club is a good thing for Monroe County.
Eric Dorsey, manager of Meadows Gun Club, said they have 16 camping spots on the property with power and water available and other primitive camping areas. He said the turkey shoot has been held at Meadows for the last five years.
The highlight of the four-day shoot is the 200-target main event. Additional daily shooting events include 50-target FITASC, 5-stand, sub-gauge (20- and 28-gauge and .410), pump, and side-by-side competitions.
A dinner will follow a social hour on Saturday. Auctions and a raffle for awesome prizes will be held during the dinner.
Registration for the turkey shoot begins at 8:00 a.m. on August 10. The registration fee for the main event is $299 plus target fees. The highest overall shooter in that event will take home a Franchi Instinct L shotgun and $2,500.
Meadows Gun Club is open Wednesday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. More information about the turkey shoot can be found on their website at www.meadowsclaysports.com or call them at (478) 994-9910.