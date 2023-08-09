The Meadows Gun Club

The Meadows Gun Club, 1064 Rumble Road, is situated on over 400 acres of meadow land and beautiful wooded terrain. The shooting facility is renowned for having clay target meets that attract shooters nationwide that help boost Monroe County’s economy. One such meet is the 2023 NWTF Turkey Shoot from Aug. 10-13. The Turkey Shoot is one of the country’s longest-running big sporting clay shoots. Proceeds generated by the event help the NWTF’s wildlife conservation efforts across North America. This is the 29th year the competition has been held. 