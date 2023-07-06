Sixty pieces of stolen U.S. mail were found in the trunk of a 2023 Dodge Charger after a high-speed interstate chase on June 17.
According to the report, Cpl. Jaleel Brown saw the Charger traveling north on I-75 and noticed the female passenger was without a seatbelt. The driver, Keyines Jamal Sands, 32 of Griffin had his seat leaned so far back, Brown couldn’t even see him. The passenger, Courtney Brown of Macon, looked back and saw Brown close behind and Sands immediately raised the seat and ran off on the left shoulder in doing so.
Traveling behind the Charger, Brown could smell the strong odor of burning marijuana and activated his lights. Sands moved into the middle lane and Brown could smell burning weed even stronger as he neared the vehicle.
Finally, Sands pulled over near the weigh station but put his car in reverse. As the corporal slowly approached, he slammed the Charger in drive and punched the accelerator. Brown raced back to his patrol car and as he was catching up he could see the Sands passing a commercial vehicle in the emergency lane and driving extremely aggressively.
As Brown caught up with the Dodge Charger near the 192-mile marker, deputy Enrique Hogan took the lead at about 120 mph. Sands was traveling in the emergency lane, failing to maintain lane, following too closely, reckless driving, speeding, and several other violations during the pursuit.
At Johnstonville Road, Sands took the exit at a high rate of speed. Hogan followed him while Brown stayed on the interstate. At the top of the ramp, the Charger ran through the stop sign and got back on the entrance ramp. Near the 194-mile marker, the Charger began to lose control and struck a vehicle traveling in the fast lane. A half a mile further Sands tried to move from the fast lane to the slow lane and side-swiped a gray SUV. As the deputies closed in, the Charger went down the embankment near mile-marker 195 north. It stopped against a barbed wire fence next to thick brushes and the wood line.
As Brown was getting out of his vehicle with his weapon drawn, Sands leaped from the car and jumped the fence, landing flat on his back. He quickly gathered himself and ran into the woods. Brown pulled Courtney from the passenger seat and handcuffed her. Deputy Jeff Thompson then arrived with his canine and Hogan joined him in the search for Sands.
After securing Courtney in his patrol unit, Brown found two packages of marijuana beneath the radio console. On the floorboard on the driver’s side was Sand’s set of gold grills. The gold teeth were placed in an evidence bag for a DNA swab. There were also two white cups in the cupholder with a grape-flavored drink mixed with alcohol
In the trunk, Brown found a multicolored book bag with 60 pieces of mail that came from the Juliette, Macon, and Warner Robins locations mostly stolen from a USPS collection box. The book bag also had a cracked red iPhone that would not turn on. Two other iPhones were found inside the Charger.
Courtney told Brown she told Sands to stop the car and added that he was taking her to see her brother in Riverdale. She said although they were sexually involved from time to time, she was only able to give Brown his aliases of Dave or Jefe. She was released with no charges.
Deputy Jeff Thompson and Lt. Kevin Williams soon found Sands at Marathon gas station on Johnstonville Road. It was learned that he was driving on a suspended license and had warrants out of both Monroe and Henry counties.
Sands apologized to Brown for nearly hitting him with the Charger and Brown gave him back his gold teeth and book bag. Sands was charged with receiving stolen property (60 counts), fleeing, and several traffic violations.