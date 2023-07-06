Keyines Sands

Keyines Sands

Sixty pieces of stolen U.S. mail were found in the trunk of a 2023 Dodge Charger after a high-speed interstate chase on June 17. 

According to the report, Cpl. Jaleel Brown saw the Charger traveling north on I-75 and noticed the female passenger was without a seatbelt. The driver, Keyines Jamal Sands, 32 of Griffin had his seat leaned so far back, Brown couldn’t even see him. The passenger, Courtney Brown of Macon, looked back and saw Brown close behind and Sands immediately raised the seat and ran off on the left shoulder in doing so. 