Legendary long-time Macon newspaper columnist and author Ed Grisamore has landed at the Reporter.
Grisamore this week begins writing for the Macon-Bibb Reporter, a new newspaper that appears the third week of each month inside the Monroe County Reporter. The newspaper is distributed throughout both counties.
Grisamore wrote for the Macon Telegraph from 1996-2022. He retired in 2015 but continued writing every Sunday until last year. He now teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. He was the recipient of the 2010 Will Rogers Humanitarian Award, presented by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Grisamore has written nine books, including collections of his columns, a history of the minor league hockey team Macon Whoopee and biographies of football coach Billy Henderson, humorist and television personality Durwood “Mr. Doubletalk” Fincher and a history of Macon’s Nu-Way Weiners, the second-oldest hot dog stand in America.
Grisamore is a native of Atlanta and a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism. Before becoming a news columnist, he was an editor, reporter and columnist for The Telegraph’s sports department and was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
Grisamore began writing local news columns in 1996. In June 1998, he succeeded Bill Boyd as the paper’s featured local news columnist. His columns chronicle the accomplishments and struggles of people living in and around Middle Georgia.
In June 2012, Grisamore was named Georgia Author of the Year in the Essays category by the Georgia Writers Association.