A guardrail impaled the door of a 2018 Mustang and broke the pelvis of a Miami man on June 6 around 10:43 p.m. According to the accident report by Monroe County deputy Hile Hannah, Joseph Scott Morris, 25, of Orlando said he was driving his tractor-trailer on I-75 S near Rumble Road when the Mustang, driven by 25-year-old Anthony Pisani, went into his lane and struck his vehicle. The Mustang then spun out on the right shoulder and hit the guardrail, which went through the driver’s side door. Pisani was unable to provide a statement due to his injuries. He was taken to Atrium Hospital in Macon with a broken pelvis. (Special to the Reporter)