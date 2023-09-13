‘I don’t mind selling, but not for what they offered.’ - Lee Hamlin
The DOT is busy trying to buy land from Monroe County property owners along I-75 for the new planned truck lanes between Macon and McDonough.
Updated: September 14, 2023 @ 9:11 pm
Lee Hamlin of Hamlin Hills said the DOT has approached him about buying his Hamlin Hills property on I-75 at Hwy. 18 for the new truck lanes. He said he’s not happy about it.
Hamlin said the DOT’s Jo Beckham offered him $140,000 for .2 of an acre that will force him to close his Hamlin Hills business.
“I don’t mind selling,” said Hamlin, “but not for what they offered.”
Hamlin said he’s concerned that the DOT is making ridiculous offers to Forsyth property owners who may not understand real estate.
“It’s wrong for the state to low ball people,” said Hamlin.
Once the truck lanes are finished, the Hwy. 18, Hamlin Hills exit 185 is the last exit at which trucks will be able to merge into general traffic in Forsyth until Johnstonville Road, said Hamlin. Just north of exit 185, the DOT will be bridging the truck-only lanes into the center of general traffic between I-75 north and south until just before GA hwy 42 at exit 188, south of the weigh station and just north of Forsyth.
Once the truck lanes reach Johnstonville Road, they will move back to the right shoulder.
Another property owner in the area, Chris Willingham, said they have not been contacted by DOT yet, but he fears they will.
“We hope they do away with that crazy idea,” said Willingham, whose family owns billboards and other property along I-75.
The DOT told the Reporter it has begun working to buy 28 parcels, some of them in Monroe County, along the interstate for right of way. The DOT said it is also considering an additional 23 parcels, also some of which are in Monroe County. The DOT said it can’t release much more information to protect the privacy of property owners.
The DOT said it will have a public hearing and open house on the truck lanes in 2024. The DOT said next it plans to ask for Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in the spring 2025. It will make a final request for proposals in the first quarter of 2026. The project would be let in the fall 2026 and then construction would begin in the third quarter of 2027, said the DOT.
In its plans, the DOT has moved the lanes to the median rather than the right shoulder in the city of Forsyth to avoid causing disruptions to local businesses. The DOT says the lanes will help move goods from the port of Savannah to Atlanta. The DOT has said the truck-only lanes, which will extend northbound on I-75 from the Bibb-Monroe County line to Highway 155 in McDonough, will benefit the entire state, bringing a 44 percent reduction in transit time for commercial trucks. It is thought to be the first project of its kind in the country.
