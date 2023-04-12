Hang and Maintain

Hang and Maintain owners Allie & Jordan Rousey and Dusty & Lizzy Elliott cut their ribbon while representatives  of Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, family and friends cheer them on.

Hang and Maintain celebrated being open and fully ready for business at 1325 Highway 41 Suite B, Forsyth with a ribbon cutting sponsored by Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce on April 10. Hang and Maintain, owned by Dusty & Lizzy Elliott and Jordan & Allie Rousey, invited those at the ribbon cutting to see their new showroom, offices and spacious warehouse.

Hang and Maintain offers vinyl siding, windows, gutters, shutters, porch enclosures and related services. The products are high quality, maintenance-free, energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Hang and Maintain will install new products or replacements and will also take care of repairs.