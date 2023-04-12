Hang and Maintain celebrated being open and fully ready for business at 1325 Highway 41 Suite B, Forsyth with a ribbon cutting sponsored by Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce on April 10. Hang and Maintain, owned by Dusty & Lizzy Elliott and Jordan & Allie Rousey, invited those at the ribbon cutting to see their new showroom, offices and spacious warehouse.
Hang and Maintain offers vinyl siding, windows, gutters, shutters, porch enclosures and related services. The products are high quality, maintenance-free, energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Hang and Maintain will install new products or replacements and will also take care of repairs.
“We have good lead time, lifetime warranties and great pricing,” said Jordan. “We are going to be here. We’re looking 20 years ahead. We carry everything with long-time success.”
The showroom is welcoming because of its attractive decor and because of the friendly and helpful information readily supplied by Lizzy and Allie. There are examples of the latest designs in siding and windows. The office opened on March 1.
“Monroe County has welcomed us with open arms,” said Dusty. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and business.”
Hang and Maintain is a family business based on Christian values and the same core beliefs that guide the owners’ personal lives. They plan to grow the business by providing products and service that customers recommend to others.
Hang and Maintain offers free, in-home quotes. There are some special offers available until April 30. Call 478-200-9268 to learn more about what is available or stop by the showroom at 1325 Hwy 41. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.