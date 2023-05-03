Roberta Smith retired from Robins AFB in 1979 at the age of 56 and became active at Monroe County Senior Center later that year. She has helped with whatever needed to be done at the Senior Center over the years and has participated in many celebrations and special events, including being crowned queen at the Valentine’s Day banquet and being a featured speaker at the 90-100th birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday, April 26 it was Roberta Smith Day at Monroe County Senior Center as a gathering of at least 50 people celebrated Ms. Roberta’s 100th birthday with a party that was possibly the most fun event ever held at the Center (or at many other venues.) Birthday parties for centenarians are most often fairly quiet, family events, but that wasn’t the case for Ms. Roberta as her friends at the Senior Center decided a rockin’ party was the appropriate way to celebrate the huge milestone in her life.