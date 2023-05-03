Roberta Smith retired from Robins AFB in 1979 at the age of 56 and became active at Monroe County Senior Center later that year. She has helped with whatever needed to be done at the Senior Center over the years and has participated in many celebrations and special events, including being crowned queen at the Valentine’s Day banquet and being a featured speaker at the 90-100th birthday celebrations.
On Wednesday, April 26 it was Roberta Smith Day at Monroe County Senior Center as a gathering of at least 50 people celebrated Ms. Roberta’s 100th birthday with a party that was possibly the most fun event ever held at the Center (or at many other venues.) Birthday parties for centenarians are most often fairly quiet, family events, but that wasn’t the case for Ms. Roberta as her friends at the Senior Center decided a rockin’ party was the appropriate way to celebrate the huge milestone in her life.
Music was the guideline for the day, dance music and love songs that triggered memories and filled the room with energy. There was a showcase of local talent as volunteers took on the persona of pop music, soul train and rock stars, including Percy Sledge, Patsy Cline, Ike & Tina Turner, Elvis, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Lenny Williams, Aretha Franklin and Jerry Lee Lewis with some line dancing in between.
“Thank you for coming out to acknowledge this wonderful lady; I’m blessed to have known her,” said Charlotte Johnson, who coordinated the event, as she welcomed everyone. “This is all about having fun.”
She invited those who felt inclined to do so to get up and dance while the artists performed.
“How do I follow that?” asked Mayor Eric Wilson when it was his turn to present a letter of recognition to Ms. Roberta. “I tell you they’re not having this much fun at the Youth Center. The Senior Center is the place to be.”
Wilson spoke of the unique milestone it is to reach 100 years and the courage and perseverance it requires. He noted Ms. Roberta’s service to Monroe County Senior Center and to St. Luke AME Church and her recognition as Mother of the Year in 1989. She married Luther Smith Jan. 14, 1945. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.
“You have joined an elite club,” said Wilson.
“You are all wonderful,” said Ms. Roberta. “I have enjoyed you all. Thank you!”
A serenade of Ms. Roberta with a Lenny Williams love song that brought a smile to her face followed and then more party music.
Several administrators from Middle Georgia Action Agency, which oversees Monroe County Senior Center, spoke of what a blessing Ms. Roberta has been over the years.
“She is our queen,” said Freida White, who was Monroe county Senior Center director for 14 years. “Her encouragement and her dedication made me make those 14 years. She started at age 56 and volunteered until age 90; then I had to sit her down.”
Friends of Ms. Roberta brought her flowers, including red, white and yellow roses. She had a special “money cake” as well as a huge birthday cake made by the local Ingles Bakery. Lunch was served by Monroe County Senior Center volunteers.
Ms. Roberta also had a birthday celebration with family members and friends at Monroe County Convention Center and signs decorated her yard. Her birthday was on April 19. She is the daughter of Rev. B.T. Goodson and Mrs. Iris Goodson. She grew up in Forsyth.
Those who attended the 90-100th birthday celebrations at the Senior Center each October over several years fondly recall Ms. Roberta reciting the poem, “The Stranger in the House,” which is a humorous take on how unsettling it is to notice the changes in the mirror and the things that seem altered as one ages. Ms. Roberta’s friends say they can’t wait to celebrate her 101st birthday.