Tucker Cole, who covers the Haralson County Rebels for the Times-Georgian newspaper in Carrollton, kindly agreed to answer a few questions to give insight leading up to Friday’s game with Mary Persons. Cole is also a Haralson County graduate. Find his work at www.times-georgian.com.
MCR: Mary Persons football fans probably know very little about Haralson County. What should we know about the community and the school’s football team?
COLE: As I said last year, the main thing to know about Haralson County football is that regardless of how well the team is doing, the fans will travel well. Get ready to hear some cowbells.
Two years back, the team had essentially the best season in school history, hosting and winning a playoff game, but all of those key players have now graduated, many of them going on to play college ball. Haralson County fans are waiting to see when the next successful year will come around after going 3-7 last year.
MCR: How much talent did they lose and what is the expectation in the community this fall for Haralson County football?
COLE: Virtually all of Haralson County’s skill position players return this year aside from leading rusher Caden Hughes and tight ends Jacob and Jared Rodriguez. The Rebels started the new season with a new starting quarterback in former tight end Bowen Estes, but he was assisted off the field last week in a 10-7 loss to Bremen. Former starter Haldyn Williams stepped in and finished out the game, throwing for their only score of the night.
I think the expectation is for this team to be improved from last season’s 3-7 record. The main caveat to that, however, is that Haralson County has a very tough schedule ahead, both outside region play and in a region full of winning teams like Rockmart, North Murray, Model and Fannin County. The Rebels may be on the rise, but they will have to get through a gauntlet to stack together some wins.
MCR: What do the quarterbacks bring for the Rebels?
COLE: I haven’t yet heard if Estes will be ready to go Friday night, so I’ll talk a bit about what each quarterback brings to the table.
As I said, Estes is a former tight end and brings a bit more power from behind center in Haralson’s Ugly Eagle offense. If Estes gets the start, the offensive play calling will likely rely heavily on quarterback power and the run game in general.
If Williams is in at quarterback, judging by last week, the Haralson County offense may sprinkle in more pass concepts, and with this, they have a new weapon at wide receiver in freshman Khemp Boyd, who had a standout first two weeks, including a 65-yard touchdown reception against Bremen.
MCR: What are the takeaways from the first two contests?
COLE: The Rebels again started off the season with a tough loss to Rabun County, but that was a game in which they rallied in the second half to score 21 points and showed some flashes. This year’s contest with Bremen looked very similar to last year’s, with both teams pretty evenly matched, and this year Bremen came away with the narrow win, 10-7.
I was not able to watch the Rabun County game in person, but after last week, I think there are two main takeaways for me: 1. The emergence of Khemp Boyd as a legitimate playmaker in the Rebel offense and 2. The Rebels’ defensive front being a team strength.
MCR: What are Haralson County’s strengths and what are the weaknesses that Mary Persons might be able to exploit?
COLE: If Haralson County can get the ball into the hands of Khemp Boyd, his athleticism is a strength for the team. I also was impressed by Haralson County’s play in run defense and pass rush, getting consistent pressure and holding Bremen to 10 points last week.
Of course, one potential weakness for Haralson County is their run-heavy offensive scheme. When the Rebels are rolling, the Ugly Eagle can be difficult to stop, but many times when opposing teams have a size and speed advantage along the line of scrimmage and also load the box, it can force Haralson a bit outside their comfort zone.
MCR: OK here’s what we really want to know. What’s your prediction?
COLE: Once again, I can’t bet against my alma mater. I think if Haralson County can cut down on the mistakes they made against Bremen last week, like bad snaps and fumbles, and if they put together some classic time-consuming drives, that is always a formula for keeping games manageable.
I also recognize that Mary Persons is 2-1 on the season and that they have a running back returning this year, Duke Watson, that ate through Haralson County’s defense for 238 yards and two scores last year, so containing Watson will be key for the Rebels to stay in the game.