Harbin Repairs in Forsyth closed for good on Friday, July 14 after 7 years in business.
Jacob Harbin opened in March 2016 fixing consumer electronics from cellphones, to computers, to televisions. But Harbin said over the past 3 years they have been changing direction and entered the business of engineering and designing specialty adapters in the field of computer equipment. Since 2020 this has been a side project that has been growing rapidly to the point of needing to decide whether to continue their sales and repair services or continue in the direction of research and development of these products. The decision has been made to discontinue our sales and repair services and focus primarily on developing adapters for the niche online market, said Harbin. Harbin said he appreciates all of the local support of his small business venture in Forsyth and look forward to the future of Harbin Repairs online.