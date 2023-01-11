CAROLYN

CAROLYN MARTEL

Before you were born or shortly thereafter, your parents chose a name for you.

They could have named you after a beloved relative, or they may have just chosen a name that they liked. Regardless of what your name is now, did you know that you have a new name reserved in heaven? If you are a child of God, you’re going to receive a new name chosen by God Himself. Surprised? Read on.