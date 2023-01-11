Before you were born or shortly thereafter, your parents chose a name for you.
They could have named you after a beloved relative, or they may have just chosen a name that they liked. Regardless of what your name is now, did you know that you have a new name reserved in heaven? If you are a child of God, you’re going to receive a new name chosen by God Himself. Surprised? Read on.
In Rev. 2: 17, the Apostle John says that Christ is going to give those who overcome a new name! “New” used in this text means not known before. It’s a name that is newly introduced! The new name implies that which is better than the old or former. It carries the concept and meaning of that which is superior
and nobler. A good example of this would be the new covenant being superior to the old covenant; the new heavens and the new earth being superior to the old; the “New Jerusalem” (which will come down out of heaven) being superior to
the old. And one final example would be what Jesus said in Rev. 21:5, “Behold,
What an occasion this will be, when Jesus gives you your new name! When we stand before the Father and His angels on this unprecedented occasion, our old sinful nature with its burdens and shortcomings will not be part of our new identity.
We will be a new creation with a new nature, and we will be identified by a new name!
And doesn’t it make sense that Jesus would have a new name waiting and ready to compliment your new glorified, redeemed body, soul and spirit? And doesn’t it make sense that God would want to give you a name that He has picked out for you–His child? Amen!