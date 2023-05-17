She officially made Monroe County her home just a year ago, but her roots here run deep as the granddaughter of Robert Persons, former president of Persons Bank, and Eva Persons, a well-known and respected conservationist. Hayden Persons was born in the Rocky Mountains twenty-five years ago in the resort town of Big Sky, Montana, just down the road from Yellowstone National Park. A few years later, her parents, Brantley Persons and Jacquie Love moved the family to nearby Bozeman. She visited Forsyth frequently growing up along with her younger brother, Weston, who now owns a successful clothing store in Bellingham, Washington.
She lives with her dog in a little hand-hewed log cabin on the Towaliga River, just off Boxankle Road. Hayden said around 30 years ago her grandparents were floating down the river in a canoe and her grandmother noticed the land where the cabin now sits. She told her husband that she wanted to buy that piece of land and build a cabin. Hayden's grandfather informed her that they already owned it. The cabin came soon after.
She got her first job in a kitchen when she was just fifteen at a place called Jimmy John's Sandwiches. She loved cooking so much that she got a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts after graduating from Bozeman High School. She recently cooked at Husk Restaurant in Savannah serving up southern-style dishes.
After cooking for seven years, she developed tendonitis and decided to take a break from the stove. She currently works as a server at Yahola Creek Restaurant in Indian Springs and owns Alpha Apiaries, which last year produced 35 gallons of honey. She sells the honey produced by her nearly 250,000 bees at the Forsyth Farmers Market.
When she’s not working in Indian Springs or tending to her beehives, Hayden likes to relax on a flat rock in the river, reading a book, waiting for the fish to swim up. She’s also into plants and gardening.
She has good advice for young people in Monroe County just beginning their careers: "Starting up your own business is invaluable. It's cheaper than you think. The old-timers are right. If you work hard, you can achieve pretty much anything you want. You just have to put your mind to it and go for it."
