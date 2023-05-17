Hayden Persons

She officially made Monroe County her home just a year ago, but her roots here run deep as the granddaughter of Robert Persons, former president of Persons Bank, and Eva Persons, a well-known and respected conservationist. Hayden Persons was born in the Rocky Mountains twenty-five years ago in the resort town of Big Sky, Montana, just down the road from Yellowstone National Park. A few years later, her parents, Brantley Persons and Jacquie Love moved the family to nearby Bozeman. She visited Forsyth frequently growing up along with her younger brother, Weston, who now owns a successful clothing store in Bellingham, Washington.

She lives with her dog in a little hand-hewed log cabin on the Towaliga River, just off Boxankle Road. Hayden said around 30 years ago her grandparents were floating down the river in a canoe and her grandmother noticed the land where the cabin now sits. She told her husband that she wanted to buy that piece of land and build a cabin. Hayden's grandfather informed her that they already owned it. The cabin came soon after.