If you are parent, you know there are times when it is necessary to get the attention of your distracted children. For example, have you said or heard another parent say, “Did you hear me? Pick up your toys and put them in the basket.” Or, when trying to get your child’s attention, you’ve said, “I know you heard me! Go clean up your room.”
We know that children don’t always listen, but what about adults? Have you ever tested your spouse to see if they are paying attention to what you are saying? A wife will occasionally test her husband to see if he is really listening. “Honey, Klaus Schwab and the global elitists at the World Economic Forum say it’s time for all of us to start eating bugs to save the planet. So I’ve decided to serve crickets for our dinner tonight. With the TV remote his hand and obviously engrossed in another dimension of reality, the husband says, “Sounds good.” I don’t think he was really listening, do you? I’m not picking on husbands. I’m married to one of the best, but this example serves to prove that we frail humans can become so self-absorbed that we don’t always pay attention to what someone is saying.
One more question. Have you ever longed to talk to someone who would give you their full attention for more than 60 seconds? Maybe you’ve even thought about talking to a counselor who could really understand all your angst and frustrations. If so, I would like to recommend a wonderful counselor. He’s never too busy to take on new cases and He will always give you his undivided attention. His name is Jesus. Just outside his office door you will see a sign that reads: Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God. As a wonderful counselor, Jesus not only listens, He gives wise counsel, comfort and hope. We can say with confidence, “The LORD is my helper” (Hebrews 13:6).