CAROLYN’S CORNER

If you are parent, you know there are times when it is necessary to get the attention of your distracted children. For example, have you said or heard another parent say, “Did you hear me? Pick up your toys and put them in the basket.” Or, when trying to get your child’s attention, you’ve said, “I know you heard me! Go clean up your room.”