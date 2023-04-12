Monroe County Health Department and Rock Springs Clinic teamed up to offer a Health & Wellness Fair on Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Health Department.
Impending rain showers sent the Health & Wellness Fair inside the Health Department rather than in the parking lot as was planned. Luckily the newly renovated Health Department has a large room that accommodated the community activity well. The Fair offered blood pressure and glucose checks, screenings, information and giveaways.
The team from the Rock Springs Clinic explained that the clinic provides free primary healthcare and medication assistance to uninsured and underinsured clients. It concentrates on preventive care and care for chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, asthma, cholesterol, urinary tract infections, arthritis, gout and acid reflux.
Rock Springs Clinic is located near Monroe County Hospital at 100 MLK Jr. Drive and partners with the hospital for lab work and outpatient service. The Forsyth location is open on Wednesdays at noon. Appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Nurse Practitioner Lisa Goodwin oversees patient care at the Forsyth location.
The clinic also has a Milner location at 211 Rock Springs Road that is open every second and fourth Thursday at 8:45 a.m. The Milner office has been in operation for 13 years, and the Forsyth office opened three years ago. Call 678-688-1950 to reach the Milner clinic or 478-992-9581 to reach the Forsyth clinic. Rock Springs Clinic is a non-profit 501(c)3 that operates through monetary donations and donated hours of service by professionals and other volunteers.
Alexander IV Senior Living was represented at the Health Fair to give information about its services with assisted living and memory care. It is located at 3769 Ridge Ave. in Macon.