Health Fair

Health care professionals were ready to serve the public at a Health & Wellness Fair on April 3. Pictured, left to right are a representative of Alexander IV Senior Living, JyMiera Jenkins of Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) and April Walker, director of patient services at MCHD. Behind them is a team from the Rock Springs Clinic.

Monroe County Health Department and Rock Springs Clinic teamed up to offer a Health & Wellness Fair on Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Health Department.

Impending rain showers sent the Health & Wellness Fair inside the Health Department rather than in the parking lot as was planned. Luckily the newly renovated Health Department has a large room that accommodated the community activity well. The Fair offered blood pressure and glucose checks, screenings, information and giveaways.