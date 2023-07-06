Helen Sue Vaughn Parsons, 95, Jasper, Tn, passed away on June 19, 2023. She was born in Monroe County, Georgia on May 17, 1928 to Albe and Lois Vaughn. She was a 1945 graduate of Mary Persons High School in her hometown of Forsyth. Mrs. Parsons graduated from Tift College with a B.S. in Home Economics and later got her master’s from the University of Chattanooga. She taught school for 31 years, first at Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga and later at South Pittsburg High School in South Pittsburg, TN; primarily teaching biology and home economics. She was a member of the local Delta Kappa Gamma teacher’s society. She loved all of her students and enjoyed reminiscing with them about their school years together. Upon relocating to Jasper, TN in 1952 she joined the First Baptist Church of Jasper where she served as Nursery Director and Sunday School teacher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Parsons, Jr.; parents, four brothers (Fred, Thomas Butler, Albe Lee and Maurice) and two sisters, Doris Vaughn Grant, and Alice Vaughn Cromer.