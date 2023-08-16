Most people dream of finding a partner with whom to share life’s joys and challenges from young adulthood through senior years. Men and women need someone to share laughter, tears and memories. To find the right person and have that partnership last 75 years is indeed phenomenal, but that is what Henry and Reba Self have done. 

The Forsyth couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8. Both are 96-years-old, and they still share the same home where they moved in November 1960. It is in sight of the former Mary Persons High School (now Monroe County Schools central office.) 