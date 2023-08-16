Most people dream of finding a partner with whom to share life’s joys and challenges from young adulthood through senior years. Men and women need someone to share laughter, tears and memories. To find the right person and have that partnership last 75 years is indeed phenomenal, but that is what Henry and Reba Self have done.
The Forsyth couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8. Both are 96-years-old, and they still share the same home where they moved in November 1960. It is in sight of the former Mary Persons High School (now Monroe County Schools central office.)
The couple met in February 1948, when they were both 20, while Henry was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed near Moultrie. Reba, who was teaching at a small country school, visited Spence Field with three girlfriends. That same day Henry told a friend that Reba was the girl he was going to marry. However, he had one immediate obstacle to overcome— Reba wouldn’t tell him where she lived, and this was long before texting, emails or even phone lines in every home.
Henry had a motorcycle at the time and began riding the area and asking directions until he found Reba’s house in a small community southeast of Moultrie. They were married six months later. Their daughter, Joy Self Ham, said they told her their first kiss was when Henry proposed. Joy still has the settee/couch, which belonged to Reba’s parents, where Henry proposed.
Reba said she really didn’t know what to think when the young soldier showed up at her house on his motorcycle. She said he was both humorous and serious and her family liked him pretty well. Showing his humor, Henry commented that he guessed it was too late to annul the marriage now.
The couple was married by Dr. John Griffis. They took a honeymoon trip with Henry’s older brother and his wife to Rock City, Tenn. Henry said he was attracted to Reba because she was so pretty both inside and outside.
“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” said Reba of marrying Henry.
Asked the secret to a long, successful marriage, Henry said, “Love, trust and obey. I quickly learned that what was hers was hers and what was mine was hers, too.”
“I let him have his way, and he lets me do what I want,” said Reba.
They both agreed that picking the right person was the main way to have a good marriage.
After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, including at the Nuremberg War Trials in 1946 when he was 19-years-old, Henry tried a couple of other jobs and then settled into a career with the Georgia Extension Service as a county agent. He worked in Gwinnett County for a year, in Coweta County for three years and then came to Monroe County Sept. 1, 1958. In 1973, he went to work in Twiggs County and he finished his 27-plus-years with the Extension Service in Bibb County, but he continued to live in Monroe County. Henry said there were 87 dairies in Monroe County while he was county agent. He and two other men spearheaded the formation of the Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association.
Reba continued to teach school for many years. In Monroe County she taught 6th grade and 5th grade at the Banks Stephens school and then taught in the reading lab at Hubbard Elementary. After her father developed medical problems and moved to the Veterans Administration hospital in Dublin, she left teaching so that she could travel back and forth to Dublin and help care for him.
After Henry retired, he and Reba took their recreational vehicle and visited every state west of the Mississippi and all but eight of those east of the Mississippi River. Henry said the most scenic was Colorado with its high mountain peaks.
Henry and Reba raised two daughters in Monroe County, Charlotte and Joy. The sisters are 11 years apart, and Joy said she remembers how cool she felt walking to school with her sister when her sister was a senior at Mary Persons.
Reba and Henry have one grandchild, Devereaux Jarrett Ham, who is married to Randi. His parents are Joy and her husband, John Ham. He grew up enjoying his grandparents as “Mama Reba” and “HaHa.”
The Selfs celebrated their 75th anniversary with a family get-together, including Charlotte and her husband, Buddy, who live in Tifton. Joy made a huge, rich, wedding-size cake and there were fresh flowers and steaks.
Henry grew up in Floyd County in northwest Georgia, the middle child of 11, with seven brothers and three sisters. Reba grew up in the community of Bay in Coquitt County with one younger brother. They were over 300 miles apart until Henry was drafted and in his third year of service stationed where he met Reba. The couple has been members of the First Baptist Church of Forsyth since September 1958, and it has been an important part of their lives.
“The good Lord has really blessed us, more than we deserve,” said Henry. “I couldn’t have done it without her!”