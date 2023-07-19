In the colors of the old “Nancy Hanks”, Norfolk Southern’s “Central of Georgia” heritage locomotive 8101 passes the Forsyth depot on Saturday. Once a daily occurrence, the “Nancy Hanks” service ended on April 30, 1971.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Country fried steak?
- Jailer charged, fired for punching inmate
- Dan Pitts Stadium getting new fieldhouse, stands
- Mail woes have locals mulling ‘going postal’
- Sauls new manager at Country Oaks
- ‘Treasure Island’ opens at the Rose this Fri.
- ‘Treasure Island’ first full youth play since COVID
- Man who fell 20 feet in Juliette dies
Most Popular
Articles
- Video of inmate Booze attacks released after plea
- Report: Drunk hobos lose independence fighting deputies at Juliette fireworks July 4
- Fire guts Forsyth home
- Five deputies roughed up in week
- Andre the Giant comes to church
- Killed deputy had roots in Monroe
- Warehouse worker Lifeflighted, critical after 20 foot fall on head in Juliette
- Angels watching Hwy. 42
- Forsyth mourns city councilman Melvin Lawrence
- Meet N. Macon’s Prince of Tidiness
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!