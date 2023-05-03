Makenzie Hicks

The MP boys and girls golf teams competed at the area 1-AAA and state qualifier tournament on Monday, May 1 at Bull Creek Golf Course in Columbus.  The girls golf team finished in 4th place overall and Makenzie Hicks qualified for the state tournament as an individual medalist, tying for 2nd place overall. She tied for 2nd in the Area (carding a 90) on a blustery day in Columbus. Makenzie will compete on May 15-16 in Columbus at Maple Ridge Golf Club.