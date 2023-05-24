Mugshots

Various mugshots of Jimmy Lee High and Quaderrius High from over the years. 

Forsyth’s Highs arrested again, adding to long criminal histories

A 68-year-old Forsyth man was arrested for the 18th time in 12 years on May 13, this time for DUI, open container, hit-and-run and failure to maintain lane. According to the incident report, Jimmy Lee High of 2394 Old Zebulon Road was taken to the Monroe County Jail after a BOLO was issued on High for driving his red 2009 Chevy Impala up the wrong side of the I-75 S Cabaniss Road exit ramp. 