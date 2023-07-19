First Baptist Church of High Falls is celebrating 50 years as a church this August.
The celebration of seeking, sharing and serving the Savior begins on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. with Barbecue and Bluegrass featuring the Edgar Loudermilk Band and continues on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Gary Bray and music by the Edgar Loudermilk Band.
On Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Giddens will bring the message and there will be special music by the Anniversary Choir. On Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. Nick Akin will be the special guest with music and message.
Homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. with a message by Dr. Gerald Harris and special music by Al Holley followed by Dinner on the Grounds and singing favorites through the decades. Dr. Harris and Al Holley will bring the Anniversary Revival on Sunday and Monday, Aug. 27-28 at 7 p.m.