First Baptist Church of High Falls is celebrating 50 years as a church this August. 

The celebration of seeking, sharing and serving the Savior begins on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. with Barbecue and Bluegrass featuring the Edgar Loudermilk Band and continues on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Gary Bray and music by the Edgar Loudermilk Band. 