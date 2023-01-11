A High Falls man charged with holding unarmed park rangers at gunpoint when they tried to inspect his dock on Dec. 29 has a history of holding people at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.
High Falls State Park rangers called Monroe County deputies on the morning of Dec. 29 after a man pointed a pistol at them during a dock inspection. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Linwood Griffith, 74, of 1077 High Falls Road pointed a handgun at the rangers and told them to get off his property or he would kill them. The rangers backed off and called the sheriff’s office for help.
Deputies soon responded and after a brief standoff, Griffith was arrested. It was determined that Griffith actually lives in Lamar County and Lamar deputies took him to jail in Barnesville. A handgun was found in his home.
Griffith is well-known at the sheriff’s office. On Feb. 27, 2019, a fisherman told deputies Griffith approached him in his pontoon boat while holding a pistol in his hand. The man said he yelled to Griffith, “Oh, you have a pistol today.” According to the report, Griffith pointed the black handgun at the man and responded, “Yes.” The man added that Griffith was constantly going through the area harassing fishermen. That case was turned over to the magistrate judge.
His latest arrest was on March 30, 2016, for disorderly conduct at Falls View Market Petro when he confronted a pair of men with a diving knife for allegedly taking his radio.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct on April 12, 2011, when he threw a man’s fishing poles and tackle in the water. After throwing the items in the water, Griffith took off running to his canoe. The victim chased him but stopped when Griffith told him he was going to “fill him with lead”. The victim told deputies he had no idea why Griffith threw his fishing gear in the water.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said Griffith appears to have gotten away with being a bully for a long time. “He’s a serious threat,” said Freeman. “He’s basically just a bully and acts like it’s his lake. I think he’s got some issues. He’s lucky no one has hurt him.”