GRIFFITH

A High Falls man charged with holding unarmed park rangers at gunpoint when they tried to inspect his dock on Dec. 29 has a history of holding people at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

High Falls State Park rangers called Monroe County deputies on the morning of Dec. 29 after a man pointed a pistol at them during a dock inspection. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Linwood Griffith, 74, of 1077 High Falls Road pointed a handgun at the rangers and told them to get off his property or he would kill them. The rangers backed off and called the sheriff’s office for help.