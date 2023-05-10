On Saturday, May 6 the High Falls Community Garden was dedicated to the memory of June Eaves. She was active in Monroe County and particularly in the High Falls community for many years, known as someone always ready to help others.
Eaves worked for Monroe County Extension as a home demonstration agent and was active in founding Circle of Care, serving as its director for 12 years. She passed away in April 2012 at the age of 79. She was the mother of eight children and three of her daughters were able to attend the dedication of the garden.
Her youngest daughter, Kelly Dunn, is especially known for following her mother’s legacy of caring for others in the High Falls community. She is one of several people who have worked hard to make the Community Garden a reality.
The Garden is just down the street from the entrance to High Falls State Park, behind the former Falls View Restaurant, which Monroe County is renovating to become the new Monroe County Fire Station in High Falls. The county plans to use the space in the building not needed for the fire station for community activities. As an extension of this plan, Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved allowing a committee of citizens to develop a Community Garden behind the building.
The committee reached out to sponsors for the “seed money” needed to start the garden and reached out to local residents for the sweat equity and gardening knowledge needed. Bronwen Morgan led the effort to get things started, and the group has built raised beds; fenced the area; started a composting system; planted the first season’s gardens of various vegetables, flowers, herbs and even mushrooms; and staked the plants that benefit from support.
More than a garden to produce food, the High Falls Community Garden is intended to produce relationships, positive ideas, knowledge and tranquil contemplation. The garden includes opportunities for work, but it is interspersed with items of “yard art” and has chairs under shade for a break after working. A sign at the entrance reads, “Into the garden I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”
The dedication program began with Monroe County commissioner George Emami welcoming the approximately 40 people in attendance. He asked who was involved in working on the garden, and many hands raised. He commended Dunn and Morgan for their leadership.
“I didn’t care where we did it, but I knew I wanted a place to have community activities,” said Emami. “This is what we need in High Falls and in Monroe County. This will mean less crime, less problems. I just want to say congratulations.”
Patti Gainey then spoke about her friend, June Eaves, who spent time in Gainey’s garden before deciding to move to High Falls in the 1980’s. Subsequently, some of Eaves’ children and grandchildren have continued to live in High Falls. Gainey said that Eaves’ biggest loves were the homeless and the environment. She said Eaves was a pioneer, a survivor, a frugal planner and a good Christian neighbor, who showed Christ in everything she did.
“She would be ecstatic today,” said Gainey. “Bless this garden and keep it uplifted and thriving for years to come.”
Morgan said the importance of community gardening is to grow healthy mindsets and communities. She said that in working on the garden she has gotten to know some amazing people and had gotten to know others better.
“It’s about past, present and future,” said Morgan.”Everyone in this community has an asset to bring.”
She thanked the commissioners, Monroe County Family Connection, First Baptist Church of High Falls, Griffin Lumber & Hardware of Forsyth, Riverwood Thrift Shop, High Falls Inn & Suites and Pearson’s Produce. Each contribued materials or funds. She also thanked individuals who had made substantial contributions of materials, funds or time and energy: Don Walker, Ruth & Mike McAtee, Kelly Dunn, Nick Sagnibene, Laurie Berger, Jim Lowry, LaVaughn Gore and Matt Sauls.
Regular work days at the Garden are Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. with Dunn and Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with Morgan.
Upcoming events is High Falls include the annual Memorial Day (May 27-28) weekend Volunteer Fire Station BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Fire Station and from 11 a.m. on Sunday until the barbecue is gone. The Game of Shrooms (as in mushrooms) will be on June 10; watch for details. And the Fall Back Folk Festival will return on Nov. 11.
A surprise for those at the High Falls Community Garden dedication came when the Monroe County Senior Center shared a large box of seeds that was donated by the Forsyth Walmart. It was a gardener’s dream of a huge variety of quality vegetable, flower and herb seeds.