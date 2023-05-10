On Saturday, May 6 the High Falls Community Garden was dedicated to the memory of June Eaves. She was active in Monroe County and particularly in the High Falls community for many years, known as someone always ready to help others. 

Eaves worked for Monroe County Extension as a home demonstration agent and was active in founding Circle of Care, serving as its director for 12 years. She passed away in April 2012 at the age of 79. She was the mother of eight children and three of her daughters were able to attend the dedication of the garden.