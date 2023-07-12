For several years there has been a tradition on High Falls Lake of residents celebrating the 4th of July with a morning Boat Parade. Lake residents and their family and friends decorate boats with red, white & blue banners, flags and all things patriotic. Folks like Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty wave from the bows of boats along with patriots of all ages.

This year there were about 20-25 boats, primarily pontoons, that gathered near the state park dock below the High Falls swimming pool. Bob and Evelyn Chappell’s boat led the parade, adorned with a banner inviting participation in the Friends of High Falls State Park: “Our local Friends chapter welcomes you. You can help. Be a member. Get involved.”