For several years there has been a tradition on High Falls Lake of residents celebrating the 4th of July with a morning Boat Parade. Lake residents and their family and friends decorate boats with red, white & blue banners, flags and all things patriotic. Folks like Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty wave from the bows of boats along with patriots of all ages.
This year there were about 20-25 boats, primarily pontoons, that gathered near the state park dock below the High Falls swimming pool. Bob and Evelyn Chappell’s boat led the parade, adorned with a banner inviting participation in the Friends of High Falls State Park: “Our local Friends chapter welcomes you. You can help. Be a member. Get involved.”
Other boats followed with waves and smiles and traveled along the High Falls Lake shoreline. Often there are a few kayaks and canoes mixed in the parade, folks enjoying High Falls Lake that didn’t realize they were being swept into the parade. Although none of those were spotted this year, High Falls State Park was filled with campers and day visitors enjoying Independence Day at the park.
The Boat Parade welcomes all kinds of water vehicles and Joe and Sara Reed continued their tradition of exercising ‘pedal power’ in their boat as they paraded along with the bigger vessels. If you missed being in the parade or cheering it on this year, be sure to mark your calendar for a great way to start July 4th next year.