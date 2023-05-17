A man on Towaliga Trail reported his 2009 BMW 328 as stolen by his ex to Cpl. Larry Sullivan on April 24. According to the sheriff's office report, Jeffrey Sluder told Sullivan his ex, 48-year-old Cristal Dawn Kirkland, who lives with him, told him her dad was in the hospital dying. She asked Sluder if she could take his BMW sedan to visit him, but Sluder told her she couldn’t take the car, but she was welcome to use his truck.
Sluder said the next morning he got up and found that his BMW was gone. He received a text from Kirkland that said she was in Tennessee, but even after numerous calls to her number, no further contact has been made. Sluder said he didn't initially report the vehicle stolen because he just wanted his car back. Since she has refused to respond he decided to make the report. He said Kirkland was possibly in or around several areas of Tennessee or Philadelphia, Pa. The BMW was entered into the FLOCK Safety Program as stolen.