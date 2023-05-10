By Steve Reece
Deputies John Bogdan and Joshua Warren were sent to a fight on High Road on the evening of April 18 and two combatants wound up in the Monroe County Jail.
According to the incident report the deputies arrived at 42 High Road outside the home. Christopher Shane McVay, 49, of Forsyth was bleeding from his nose. Warren followed him inside his home and met his wife, Janet Peterson-McVay, who had witnessed the altercation.
Christopher told Warren that he was having a verbal dispute with Oscar Wesley Johnston Jr. When Johnston got into his wife’s face and swung at her, they began fighting.
Mrs. McVay told deputies that she and her husband had some personal issues with Johnston’s wife, and she went outside to tell Johnston and his sons, Christopher, and Oscar, to leave. Johnston then got in her face cussing at her. She said her husband stepped in and told Johnston to stop. She bent down to pick something up and that is when Johnston “swung on” her. Christopher stepped in and the fight began.
Johnston told Warren he stopped by the home to speak with McVay because he was burning, and the fire was spreading onto his property. He said McVay was loud and provoking him by dropping a cigarette butt in the passenger’s side of his truck and banging on his vehicle trying to get him out. When McVay started banging on his truck, he got out and they started fighting. He said he wasn’t sure who threw the first punch. Johnston had no visible injuries. Both men were arrested and turned over to jail staff.
The next day, deputy William Jackson was dispatched to the McVay home where they told him that the Johnstons were speeding up and down the road shooting birds at them trying to antagonize the situation. Janet McVay told Jackson she is filing for a restraining order to make the Johnstons stay away from them. The McVays said they wanted to file a report to show that they were trying to stay peaceful until the hearing could be scheduled.