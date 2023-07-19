The anticipation of high school sports returning is starting to grow. While football is still a few weeks away, the softball players are the first to return to the 2023 competition. Girls’ softball competition starts in just two weeks, and a lot of local talent is getting back on the field.
The Tattnall Square Lady Trojans, who lost in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) Class 3A state finals last year to Westfield, open at home on Saturday, August 5, with a three-team tournament.
North Atlanta and South Effingham from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) will be a great first test for Tattnall.
Lady Trojans Head Coach Jordan Brooks returns a solid set of seniors, including catcher Caroline Patterson committed to Georgia Tech and infielders Gradie Appling and Olivia Bridger.
The Stratford Lady Eagles also made the 2022 playoffs and got an impressive win against Pinewood Christian in the tournament. Head Coach Danny Camp and the Lady Eagles have a dominant pitcher in Emma Jordan and return all-region performer Hayden Craddock.
Stratford opens the season in a tournament in Albany on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5th. The Lady Eagles’ first home game is on Tuesday, August 8, against Heritage.
The Mt. de Sales Lady Cavaliers also look to return to the state playoffs after earning the sixth seed last year in the Class 3A bracket. Head Coach Todd Freeman has Sawyer Stuart back to lead the Lady Cavaliers, who open the season at home against Schley County on Tuesday, August 8.
The First Presbyterian Lady Vikings went with a young roster last year and just missed the state playoffs. Their talent has another year of experience and an opportunity to return to the playoffs.
Head Coach Lisa Spears welcomes back Kaylee MacDonald, Addison Arnold, and Gracyn Fuller, all of who were 2022 All-Region performers.
The Lady Vikings open in the same tournament in Albany with Stratford and then play their first home game against Howard High School on Tuesday, August 8.
In GHSA, the Howard Lady Wolverines finished third last year in Region 2-4A and qualified for the GHSA playoff regional. They open their 2023 season on August 7 at Warner Robins.