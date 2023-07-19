2023 Tattnall Square Lady Trojans

The 2023 Tattnall Square Lady Trojans made it to the GIAA Class 3A Championship game last year and have the talent to get back. Photos – courtesy of Tattnall Square Athletics

The anticipation of high school sports returning is starting to grow. While football is still a few weeks away, the softball players are the first to return to the 2023 competition. Girls’ softball competition starts in just two weeks, and a lot of local talent is getting back on the field. 

The Tattnall Square Lady Trojans, who lost in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) Class 3A state finals last year to Westfield, open at home on Saturday, August 5, with a three-team tournament. 