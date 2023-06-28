One of my good friends was thinking about buying a SUV with 200,000 miles on it. The vehicle appeared to be in mint condition. But before purchasing the vehicle, her son suggested that she should have a good mechanic check it out first. Wise advice.
When it comes to SUVs, I think about my friend Joe Thompson, who owned a Ford Escalade with 300,000 miles on the odometer. But years of great maintenance and regular oil changes, always kept his SUV road ready. Yet, the day came when Joe had to have his vehicle towed to Pit Stop Automotive in Forsyth. Joey Pitman (who owned the shop at that time) discovered a problem with the vehicle’s engine.
What was the problem? It turns out that some menacing squirrels had been setting up camp under the hood of Joe’s SUV. The pesky squirrels had feasted on acorns and managed to chew on some starter wires as well. Pitman finds out why the engine is not working, and shows Thompson the problem. In one hand, Pitman is holding acorn shells, and in the other hand chewed wires. Repairs were made and Thompson joyfully hit the road.
When Joe was telling me about what happened, I asked him, ”What if the squirrels come back and cause the same problem again?” I should have known that Joe had already considered this possibility. I was informed that moth balls had been placed in strategic places around the engine to repel the troublesome squirrels. I said, “But don’t you smell the moth balls when you’re driving?” Joe humorously replied, “Yeah I do! And for some strange reason I have this craving for acorns.”
The problem with the squirrels happened over a decade ago. After the needed repairs, Joe’s SUV was running great and purring like a cat. Wait! Scratch the “cat” remark! No critters of any kind are allowed near Joe Thompson’s vehicle!