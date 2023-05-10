It has been several weeks now since we celebrated Easter. My question to you today is, how many of you have thought about what is its true meaning? Have you considered His resurrection since Easter? Do you truly understand the Power of His Resurrection? Or is it just a ritual you celebrate once a year, and yes indeed, once a week?
You can’t celebrate Easter then claim, like too many do, that you don’t have to keep God’s law because you are not under law; but under grace. And, of course, I can hear many of you saying, ‘It’s the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ’. But is it really?
The resurrection of Jesus Christ is more than the celebration of a day. Notwithstanding its popularity and the celebratory sentiment of the season, there is nowhere in God’s word where He asks us to celebrate a day in honor of His resurrection. The resurrection of Jesus Christ has nothing to do with a yearly or weekly festival. Rather, it has everything to do with the transformation of our characters from sinfulness to righteousness, from wickedness to holiness.
The apostle Paul explains to us what the resurrection of Jesus Christ means to him, and should mean to us, “That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death; 11 If by any means I might attain unto the resurrection of the dead. 12 Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus. 13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, 14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:10-14).
But what is this knowing God that Paul is talking about? We get a clue in the book of Genesis, chapter 4 and verse 1, where Moses tells us that Adam knew his wife Eve, not Steve, and they had a son. They had an intimate relationship with each other. So, it is with Jesus. He desires to have an intimate relationship with us, a heart knit to His through prayer, study of His word and selfless service to our fellow men.
John records Jesus speaking, “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent” (John 17:3). Then He continued, “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. 22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: 23 I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me” (John 17:21-23).
Without His resurrection, there would be no hope of a new life and a better world. Addressing his troubled disciples on the night before He gave His life to ransom and reunite us back to our Father, He offered these words of comfort and compassion, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in Me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also” (John 14:1-3). That promise is as sure for us today as it was for His disciples some two thousand years ago.
That’s the power of resurrection: a better life, a new world.
