The Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Citizen of the Year award went to Ralph Bass on Friday evening, Jan. 20. Dennis Kent, member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, who along with President/CEO Rebecca Stone introduced Mr. Bass, said, “Ralph Bass is a very special leader in our county.” The annual award recognizes the Monroe County citizen who exemplifies good citizenship through civic activities, business involvement, a contribution to the community, and overall general leadership.
Bass is the former president and current vice-president of the Monroe County Historical Society, archive chairman of the Monroe County Bicentennial Commission, and former chair on the board of Friends of the Monroe County Library. He also has worked tirelessly with volunteers to create a database identifying every grave and cemetery in the county even if he must stomp through prickly bushes at the end of dirt roads to find them. He works with the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau to create resources that shed light on inspirational Monroe County residents from the past. Mr. Bass has been a member of the Christ United Methodist Church since 1980.
Bass was nominated for the award by several citizens of the county including Jackson Daniel who wrote, “I believe the best example of Mr. Bass’s leadership, vision, et. al., is his extraordinary work as a member of the Monroe County Bicentennial Committee. This event was a celebration of all things Monroe County. It highlighted the community’s rich past, honored its present, and gave insight into its potential future.” Bass also wrote the Bicentennial Magazine published by the Monroe County Reporter.
Another nominator, Nolan Howard said, “Many small urbanizing communities lose their identity as they grow. Thanks to Mr. Bass and his tireless efforts, Monroe County’s legacy should continue well into the future.”
Other 2022 Chamber of Commerce award winners were: Jon Austin Holley, Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Haygood, Lynch, Harris, Melton & Watson, LLP, Small Business of the Year; Tony Mitchell, Hospitality Hero Award; The Sunshine Foundation at Rob’s Place, Non-Profit of the Year and Ashley Childers-Cleaver, Volunteer of the Year.
The 2022 Golden Nail Awards went to Ken & Will Davis (Turtlemashers building), American Craftsman Homes, Charlie Pelt State Farm Agency, Henry Hicks (Forsyth Antiques & More building), Tommy Campbell Collision Center, Blanche Farms Meats, Branded Starr Western Boutique, Cannon Roofing, and R&B Portable Solutions.