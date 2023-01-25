Ralph Bass with Cassandra Cox

Chamber chairman Cassandra Cox presents Ralph Bass the Citizen of the Year award. (Photo/Jim Barber)

The Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Citizen of the Year award went to Ralph Bass on Friday evening, Jan. 20. Dennis Kent, member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, who along with President/CEO Rebecca Stone introduced Mr. Bass, said, “Ralph Bass is a very special leader in our county.” The annual award recognizes the Monroe County citizen who exemplifies good citizenship through civic activities, business involvement, a contribution to the community, and overall general leadership.

Bass is the former president and current vice-president of the Monroe County Historical Society, archive chairman of the Monroe County Bicentennial Commission, and former chair on the board of Friends of the Monroe County Library. He also has worked tirelessly with volunteers to create a database identifying every grave and cemetery in the county even if he must stomp through prickly bushes at the end of dirt roads to find them. He works with the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau to create resources that shed light on inspirational Monroe County residents from the past. Mr. Bass has been a member of the Christ United Methodist Church since 1980.