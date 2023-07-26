N. Indian Springs Drive Historic Home

237 N. Indian Springs Drive

A historic preservation group is seeking an emergency order to stop an Indian Springs Drive homeowner from following through on threats to demolish her historic home.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation filed a request on Friday, July 21 asking Judge Tommy Wilson to issue an emergency injunction preventing homeowner Jennifer Myers from acting on emailed threats to destroy her home at 237 N. Indian Springs Drive. The Georgia Trust said that Myers made the threat after they confronted her about changes she made to the home. Those changes include covering the roof with solar panels, which they said violates a preservation easement they have on the home. The Georgia Trust said they placed the preservation easement on the home after buying it and two adjacent homes in 2010 from Walmart to spare them from the bulldozer. Myers’ home, called The Miller Home, was built in 1905. The Georgia Trust filed the easement, which forbids changes to the home without the Trust’s permission, to preserve its historic character. The restrictions were recorded on the deed at the courthouse when The Trust conveyed the home to retired Duke music professor Purcell Kelley in 2013.