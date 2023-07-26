A historic preservation group is seeking an emergency order to stop an Indian Springs Drive homeowner from following through on threats to demolish her historic home.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation filed a request on Friday, July 21 asking Judge Tommy Wilson to issue an emergency injunction preventing homeowner Jennifer Myers from acting on emailed threats to destroy her home at 237 N. Indian Springs Drive. The Georgia Trust said that Myers made the threat after they confronted her about changes she made to the home. Those changes include covering the roof with solar panels, which they said violates a preservation easement they have on the home. The Georgia Trust said they placed the preservation easement on the home after buying it and two adjacent homes in 2010 from Walmart to spare them from the bulldozer. Myers’ home, called The Miller Home, was built in 1905. The Georgia Trust filed the easement, which forbids changes to the home without the Trust’s permission, to preserve its historic character. The restrictions were recorded on the deed at the courthouse when The Trust conveyed the home to retired Duke music professor Purcell Kelley in 2013.
United Bank eventually sold the home to Jennifer Mason, now Jennifer Myers, for $80,000 in 2018.
In their lawsuit, The Georgia Trust said they do annual inspections of homes on which they have an easement. In their 2023 inspection, they found that Myers had replaced the siding, porch rails and windows and installed solar panels on the roof. The Georgia Trust said it notified Myers of the problems on March 16, 2023, but got no response. Finally, the suit said, they sent her a demand letter on May 10. She finally agreed to meet with Mark McDonald, CEO of The Georgia Trust, at the home on June 23. After the meeting, The Georgia Trust sent Myers a plan to restore the front of the home and roof to its historic look by Oct. 31. Myers responded on July 6 with a sarcastic email.
“Thank you for your opinions on the brand new windows that are made of the hardest best product on the market,” wrote Myers.
Myers said the old windows were made of wood and had weights on them, and metal windows were not even available. She said wooden windows would have been a special order, and that she’s disabled and doesn’t make enough money to afford that.
Then Myers said she can make the house look like they want and she will then sell it, not caring what she gets for it.
“I really want this house to look like the original crack house that it was, and follow all your rules to restore it back to its original glory,” wrote Myers.
Myers said she would plant 80 trees also.
“I’m sure they will spin vines and make this property as horrible as you want it,” wrote Myers. And Myers said she would tear down the house.
“I will have my construction crew come out and demolish this house back to its original grandeur it was when you purchased it,” she wrote. “I figure I will live in my other house while this is being done and we can make an appointment for probably the middle of the month for you to see it also I guess the panels will be off the new roof as I will get horrible shingles from another part of the roof to be put back on. And all 3 of you can come back and make sure the house looks like the photo you didn’t have.”
After the Georgia Trust confirmed they had received her response, Myers went further. She said she had already ordered 80 pine trees for the yard. Myers said she has spent $300,000 “mostly cash” to make the home livable and to add to her town and historic district.
“But it’s only money and money grows on trees for me but only in the south,” she added. “I have put heart, love, stress and at least $50,000 in the hole from hillbillies that want to take advantage of a woman. I will not be threatened and given an impossible timeline. Yes, I heard you and you wanted the home to remain the same molded, falling apart, mess it has always been.”
Myers went on to write that since they want the home in its original condition, she will also have to demolish the 700 feet that was added to the back of the home.
“I’m so excited to demolish this house,” wrote Myers.
Represented by attorney John Fox, The Georgia Trust said in its suit that the threatened destruction of The Miller House impairs their interest in the home. They asked Judge Wilson to issue an order preventing Myers from demolishing the home.