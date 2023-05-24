Jones County History and Heritage dedicated a historical marker in the Juliette Community April 13. The site of the marker is near the East Juliette Community Cemetery on J. H. Aldridge Road, located just off Round Oak/Juliette Road. This represents the 10th marker placed in Jones County by this group of people dedicated to preserving the history of the county.
Fourteen members of the organization, one guest and 13 Juliette residents, met at the East Juliette Baptist Church for a program on the history of Juliette and for a time of reminiscing and fellowship. After remarks by Earl Colvin and Cecil Ethridge, Juliette resident Rhett (Spencer) McMurray provided some interesting community history. Ninety-six-year-old resident Vivian Youghn, one of the school’s first students, added some fascinating remembrances of growing up in Juliette. Several of the residents who came spoke about the school principal, John Aldridge; teachers, Allene Jarrell, Jeffie Russell and Vilula Bostic; and how much they were influenced by these people.