ON THE PORCH
My wife is a planner. She’s punctual. And I am neither.
I tell her that her clock is too fast. But perhaps mine is just slow. Whatever the case, like a lot of couples, it seems as if God enjoys taking opposites, bringing them together in marriage, and then sitting back and laughing, and laughing, and laughing.
But earlier this month, we were on the same page. We were both excited about going to Jekyll Island and then to the North Carolina beaches. It would be our first 10-day break away from home — ever.
At last, I had a staff I could trust while I was away. Or maybe I just had internet access from the beach. Either way, it was time for a break. So I wasn’t even annoyed when Mrs. Davis inquired: “What time are we leaving on Wednesday?”
This is often a cause of tension. Whatever time I say, she will try to move it back 1-2 hours. But this time, I was excited. I was committed. We would be leaving at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Which meant, as she told the kids, we would probably leave at 4 p.m. I was determined to prove her wrong. But as usual, circumstances would work against me.
Have you ever noticed that just before you leave home for vacation, something seems to go wrong at the house? We had standing water in our yard despite very little rain. I couldn’t figure it out. The pool wasn’t going down, so I dismissed that as the cause. Instead of taking the usual cheap route, I had bought one of those high-end, brand-new contractor hoses from Walmart recently. So of course it already had a hole in it. Maybe that was it.
Then on Tuesday, one day before we were to leave, Monroe County’s water department called the office with a dire warning.
“Mr. Davis, your water meter alerted us that there’s a leak,” she kindly told me. “Your bill is gonna be really high so you might want to get it checked out.”
Aha! So the standing water in the yard was a water leak. Well at least the mystery was solved. Or not. In the area of the leak, there are no water lines. I called two former owners of our home. They both confirmed there are no water lines there.
“Well then where in the heck is the water leak coming from?” I pondered. I went home and shut off the water at the street while I pondered some more.
Thankfully, the other Will Davis (the cute, young plumber, not the old, balding Will Davis from the paper, as a local gal told me one time) was able to send a crew over quickly.
“Mr. Davis,” he said gingerly, “it’s your toilet. It’s running. We turned it off and the meter stopped running. So that’s the culprit.”
It reminds of the time we had handyman Spanky Harbuck check our light fixture in our bathroom. He reported back that, um, the bulb was out.
My wife, of course, had suggested a few weeks earlier having someone look at the toilet. I had assured her that if you jiggle the handle, it eventually stops. Anyway, we were glad to have that solved and focus on our 2 p.m. departure the next day. The family usually has a betting pool to guess how late I will be. Determined to prove them wrong, I rushed through a lunch appointment Wednesday and got home at 1 p.m. to begin packing. This I do very quickly. I set a bag on the ground by my dresser. I open a drawer. I dump 5 items from it. I open the next drawer. I dump 5 items from it. And so on.
“OK, let’s go!” I announced.
Except one more thing. My wife and I were having new floors installed in our bedroom while we were gone. I had moved almost everything out of the bedroom except the bed. We just bought one of those Sleep Number beds which are more complex than a NASA spaceship. But with a strapping 18-year-old son and a hand truck, how hard could it be? I went online and watched the Sleep Number video for how to move the bed. It was 7 minutes long. I was starting to worry. Step one was to put white caps on the mattress tubes to keep the air from escaping. We had no such white caps.
After frantic phone calls to the Sleep Number store in Macon, I finally realized I would have to drive to Riverside Drive to secure the required caps.
“Told ya,” my wife sighed.
Then after much struggle and effort and bed pieces falling apart, we at last succeeded in moving said bed into the den, and departed for Jekyll Island at --- around 4 p.m. Which is exactly what Mrs. Davis had predicted. Dang it!