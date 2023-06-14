Roger Holland is the first runner up for Monroe County Father of the Year. Here’s the nomination of his daughter Liz Holland:
I would like to nominate my Dad, Roger Holland, for Monroe County’s Father of the Year. He has always set an example for how to work hard and to be tough yet kind. Growing up I remember how hard he worked and yet always made time for family. He cared for others by going out of his way to work some holidays when he delivered propane and didn’t want anyone to be cold on Christmas. He always goes out of his way to help anyone who asks for help and never expects anything in return. What means the most to me is how he expressed how proud he was when I graduated college and got a job I’d always dreamed of having. I’m honored to be his daughter and blessed to have him as my father.