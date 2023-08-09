Bill Oliver

Bill Oliver 

A 91-year-old, home-bound Pate Road man was baptized on Saturday in a family member’s pool. Bill Oliver told his family that he wanted to make sure he had done what God expected of him. Rev. Brian Moore of New Providence Baptist Church baptized Oliver with help from Oliver’s family to make sure the elderly Oliver came back up. Moore said that Oliver has had Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior for many years, but had never taken that public step of baptism and he wanted to do right in the sight of God, and be obedient. A  majority of his family was on hand for the celebration, including his grandson, Chad Cauley, who’s a member of New Providence.