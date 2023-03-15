A college student and Mary Persons graduate is working hard providing quality lawn care and doing grading work for Monroe County families.
Tucker Melton, an Eagle Scout and 2019 graduate of Mary Persons, started Tucker’s Perfect Cut when he was in eighth grade, handling yard work for two neighbors. As word has spread about his talents he’s picked a healthy list of clients around Middle Georgia.
Melton will graduate in May from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. with a degree in Construction Management. He looks forward to coming home and expanding his Monroe County business.
“You grow it, we’ll mow it,” is his motto.
Asked what’s made him successful, Melton said he simply tries to make customers happy.
“I’m local and have good values and a good worth ethic,” said Melton. “People can call me any time and I can do about anything. I’ll not only mow and edge, but I’ll cut trees, do tractor work and can have anything hauled, whether dirt, gravel or whatever.”
Melton is the son of Jimmy and Jennifer Melton.
For a free quote call him at 478-951-1362