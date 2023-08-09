A suspect in a home invasion was captured by Macon-Bibb deputies in a bedroom of the home he barged into on July 22. According to the incident report released by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. D. Inzar and deputies D. Raines and D. Medina responded to a call from Madeline Bryant who was calling from the woods behind 2054 Hart-Smith Street around 11:17 a.m. She called after running outside with the suspect's pistol and told dispatch the man was still inside the home with her mother.
At first, deputies were unsure of the home's address, but Madeline's mother, Mandy Bryant, also later made a call from the woods outside her home. She said he went in through the still-open back door.
Deputies entered the home through the back door and quickly found Jarvis Leonard Edwards, 3575 Oakvale Road, inside a bedroom on the right side of the house. He was taken into custody with loose jewelry, coins, earrings, and other women's items in his right front pocket. He also had Mandy's driver's license, eight gift cards, and a brown rifle with a scope attached.
After Mandy Bryant emerged from the wood line, she told Inzar that Edwards broke through the back door around 8 a.m. carrying a rifle and a handgun while repeatedly shouting, "Where are the drugs?" He also began asking for a man who no longer lived there. He then began to ransack the house looking for drugs.
As he was searching, he kept putting down his handgun, and after a few hours, her daughter took the opportunity to grab the pistol, ran outside and called law enforcement.
Mandy said that when deputies arrived at the home, Edwards told her to go outside and tell them everything was fine. After the patrol cars left, she then ran into the woods and called them back.
Medina later met Madeline Bryant and recovered the Smith and Wesson handgun that she had taken. The pistol had an altered serial number.
Edwards jailed for home invasion and two counts of false imprisonment for confining the two women for over three hours. Due to multiple felony convictions, he was also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm.
During booking, Edwards began vomiting and admitted to taking methamphetamine. He was soon cleared by the medical staff and taken back for his mugshot.