EDWARDS

A suspect in a home invasion was captured by Macon-Bibb deputies in a bedroom of the home he barged into on July 22. According to the incident report released by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. D. Inzar and deputies D. Raines and D. Medina responded to a call from Madeline Bryant who was calling from the woods behind 2054 Hart-Smith Street around 11:17 a.m. She called after running outside with the suspect's pistol and told dispatch the man was still inside the home with her mother.

At first, deputies were unsure of the home's address, but Madeline's mother, Mandy Bryant, also later made a call from the woods outside her home. She said he went in through the still-open back door.