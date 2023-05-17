Homegrown County Line Band set summer shows.

County Line, a band led by Monroe County resident Cam Smith, has taken off locally and around the state. And now that the lead singer is back in Forsyth, locals will have a chance to hear them play.
The band debuted in summer of 2022, but they paused shows until April 2023, where the guys performed at Dolans in Statesboro, followed by a show at Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity at UGA in Athens, where Smith goes to school.
Smith explained that County Line refers to the Monroe-Bibb county line.
“We didn’t have a reason [for the name]. I had a lightbulb moment in the shower, and I thought of “County Line.” I proposed the idea to the guys, and they loved it. It kind of works that we live in Monroe and Bibb, and we go back and forth between them all the time,” Smith stated about how the name of their band was chosen.
Recently, the local band has taken off, playing at Wild Wings in Macon and at Best Buddies in Savannah. On May 20, County Line Band will play at Cashmans Pub in Macon, starting at 8 p.m. And on June 3, County Line will play at Wild Wings in Macon.
Cam Smith also has his own country music career on the road. He’s released two songs to streaming services over the past couple of years, and he recently released his newest single, “Set Me Free.” Smith has also had some gigs of his own lately, where he played at The Velvet Elvis in Milledgeville and Flanagan’s in Athens.