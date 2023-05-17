County Line Band

Homegrown County Line Band set summer shows.

County Line, a band led by Monroe County resident Cam Smith, has taken off locally and around the state. And now that the lead singer is back in Forsyth, locals will have a chance to hear them play.

The band debuted in summer of 2022, but they paused shows until April 2023, where the guys performed at Dolans in Statesboro, followed by a show at Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity at UGA in Athens, where Smith goes to school.