A homeless man burglarized the Family Dollar Store at 160 Emery Hwy. and stole four containers of laundry detergent just after midnight on June 14. According to the incident report, Oscar Alexander Jones threw a brick wrapped in green underwear and busted out a lower window of the store to gain entry. Bibb County deputy J. Callaway answered the call and removed the remaining glass and crawled through the opening. Once inside, Callaway cleared the store and found the brick on the floor. After requesting an employee to come to unlock the store, the deputy reviewed surveillance footage that showed the 200-pound, 6’4” tall man wearing a camouflage coat and red shoes throwing a green object through the window, entering the store and trying to open the cigarette case. After having no success with that, he then went to the laundry detergent aisle and took four bottles of Gain Laundry Detergent and left the store.
After Callaway left the store, he saw Jones walking on Gray Hwy. matching the description of the man seen in the video, but by the time he turned around, Jones took off running and the deputy lost sight of him. After a short search, he was found near Little Short Street. After refusing to speak with investigators, he was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with burglary without incident.