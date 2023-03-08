ON THE PORCH
The Monroe County sheriff’s office made state and national news twice last week.
In Story A, a 4-year effort to solve a 1989 cold case murder in Monroe County improbably paid off as investigators used DNA genealogy to charge an Indiana truck driver with murder 34 years after he did it.
In Story B, Monroe County deputies stopped a couple of Irwinton dudes who had drugs, had outstanding warrants, sped away from deputies and had a troubled 17-year-old reality TV star in the car.
“Guess which one the media called about?” sighed sheriff Brad Freeman.
•••
For 2 years the media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) have wailed and moaned about the Jan. 6, 2021 “insurrection” of Trump supporters who “threatened democracy.” But new Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy released all the security video from that day to Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox in January. They revealed a truer picture of what happened that day, Carlson reported on Monday. Yes there were a few out of control people vandalising the capital. But mostly there were hundreds of middle-aged Republicans milling around the capitol in orderly and polite fashion. The infamous “Q-Anon Shamon,” the guy who wore horns, was escorted by police during the entire episode. There are suspected federal agents, or at least informants, men like Ray Epps, littered throughout the crowd encouraging them to enter the capitol. There was no danger to democracy. Jan. 6 is just the latest “Big Thing” that the media has lied about. As with the Russian Collusion hoax, the media has proven they are not a neutral observer of the political scene. They are a participant, and they lie willingly and purposefully to try to defeat and destroy Republicans and conservatives. The good news is the media’s lies don’t happen in a vacuum. We the people vote with our eyeballs. That’s why Big Media outlets are dying, and upstart, conservative ones (like this newspaper) are not. Shhhh! Don’t tell them!
•••
Did you follow the Alex Murdaugh trial? My father, a recovering attorney, loves nothing better than a good trial on TV. The only way I could get his attention and get him to respond to my emails in the last month was to write something about the Murdaugh trial in the subject line. So last week, I had to subject myself to the testimony of the wealthy, powerful South Carolina attorney who killed his son and wife, and stole millions from others. What struck was me was how Southern the whole thing was, and how it must’ve elicited chuckles from our northern friends. There were stories about Bubba getting the chicken out of the dog’s mouths, stories about hunting, fishing and riding golf carts to the dog kennel. As if that weren’t bad enough, one time the prosecutor asked Alex Murdaugh why his phone showed him moving around his house. “I was probably getting my dip cup,” replied Murdaugh.
So not only did Murdaugh sully his family name and our region by killing his wife and son, he also fulfilled every backwoods stereotype of Southerners.
Murdaugh was such a throwback to the Old South that he even gave big donations to Democrats like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, just like the old days when slavery made the South a Democrat stronghold. Talk about a stain on the South. Well, at least you won’t hear the media talking about that!
•••
Monroe County lost a legend recently with the death of Bully Ham of Smarr. I had been fortunate enough to be invited to several fish fries with Bully over the years. He was a character. He was also one of the sole owners of a famous BBQ sauce recipe. A friend gave me a jar taken from the last batch of “Bully Sauce” that he made. But no, they will not give out the recipe. It has been bequeathed to two Smarrtians to carry on the tradition. I didn’t see Bully often when I didn’t see his cousin Max Ham by his side. They were lifelong friends and cousins, but, like a lot of men, they were also competitors. About everything. Even to the end. As they both suffered the health problems that come with getting older, they even started razzing each other about which one would get to heaven first. “I’m gonna get there before you!” Bully told Max recently. And so he did. Chalk up one more for Bully Ham. RIP.
Will Davis is the publisher of The Monroe County Reporter. Email him at publisher@mymcr.net.