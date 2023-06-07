PASTOR’S CORNER
In Genesis 12:1-9 we read about God’s call to Abram (later called Abraham) to take his wife Sarai (later called Sarah) and go to a land that he did not know. Abram responds in obedience and goes.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
PASTOR’S CORNER
In Genesis 12:1-9 we read about God’s call to Abram (later called Abraham) to take his wife Sarai (later called Sarah) and go to a land that he did not know. Abram responds in obedience and goes.
This is a great display of faith in and of itself. How many of us would be willing to pick up and move home if God told us to? We might like to say we would, but is that reality? I don’t think any of us can argue that this wouldn’t be an incredibly difficult thing to do. But Abram did it.
But this isn’t even the best example of faith in this passage, in my opinion. That comes in verses seven and eight. Verse seven says, “Then the LORD appeared to Abram and said, ‘To your offspring I will give this land.’ So he built there an altar to the LORD, who had appeared to him.”
At the end of chapter 11 when we first learn about Abram and Sarai, we are told that they have no children. At this point there is no offspring of Abram for God to give the land to as he is promising. But that doesn’t stop Abram from worshipping this God he previously did not know.
We see this again in verse 8. After reading that Abram had travelled a little bit farther in the land we read, “And there he built an altar to the LORD, and called upon the name of the LORD.”
What we see is Abram coming to a belief in the one true God. But he did not do this based on his present circumstances. God didn’t say he was giving the land to Abram. He said he was giving it to his offspring, when Abram doesn’t even have a child.
Abram’s hope was not in the present, but in what was to come. If we place our trust in Jesus because of what we find in this world, we will be let down. This world is broken and there is nothing we can do to change that.
But if we believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose again, we believe there is a day coming when everything will be restored to the way it was meant to be. I urge you dear reader, don’t hope in this world, but in the promise of what is to come.
Gabe Thomas is youth pastor of Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!