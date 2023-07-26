Time has come to say goodbye to Janice Hall, City Manager - sub-title hell-catcher which comes as an added bonus with the job. She has done a great job as City Manager, and served the community well for many years. We will certainly miss her and wish her success and happiness as Mrs. Janice Storey.
She leaves a large pair of shoes to fill. Best of luck to you, Janice, and your new husband.
We now welcome a new City Manager, Craig Mims- who also inherits the sub-title of hell-catcher as his sign-on bonus. We are in hopes that he will come to our city with an open mind and a desire to acclimate to our community and culture - not bring an Agenda to justify his position making change for change sake to show the City that he can re-invent the wheel.
Hopefully he will relocate to and be active in our community, and not be “an absentee operator” like the County Manager. We wish him great success as City Manager of our Great City of Forsyth. Welcome to Mayberry, Craig Mims. Yes, we like it that way.