The chairman of the Monroe County Hospital Authority said he was shocked last week when commissioners replaced him on the board.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Mac Brown, a retired Forsyth business owner. “I was shocked.”
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 6:20 am
Brown had just finished his first 4-year term on the authority and was an active member, traveling the state to meet with other hospital officials to try to improve the Forsyth facility. His daughter and son-in-law are Dr. Jeremy and Lisa Goodwin, who practice medicine at Internal Medical Associates in Forsyth.
Brown said that commission chairman Greg Tapley had told him that he wanted to reappoint him to another term. But at commissioners’ first meeting of the year last Tuesday, Jan. 3, commissioner Eddie Rowland proposed appointing Dennis Kent, manager of the Forsyth Walmart, to the authority instead of Brown. Tapley and all the other commissioners unanimously agreed.
Rowland said he nominated Kent because Kent had approached him a few months ago and asked to be appointed to the hospital authority. Kent said he wanted to get more involved in the community, said Rowland.
Meanwhile, commissioners also replaced Forsyth businessman Wes Cone, whose term was up. Cone did not attend meetings regularly. Commissioners had agreed to give that spot to the city of Forsyth as part of their negotiations over how to divide up proceeds from the 1-percent Local Option Sales Tax they share. So the city appointed councilman Chris Hewett to that position.
Brown said hospital CEO Lorraine Smith and most of the authority members reached out to say they were upset he wasn’t reappointed.
Brown did attend one commissioner meeting with Smith to ask commissioners to restore funding the hospital with the 1 mill in property taxes that had added to bills. That was added after voters approved 1 mill for the hospital in a non-binding referendum in 2017. But commissioners have since ended the extra funding for the hospital. He said he doesn’t know if that angered them.
Brown said it reminds him of when commissioners tried to remove Dr. Craig Caldwell from the hospital authority one year ago. Commissioners had to reverse that decision when they learned that they must have at least one physician on the board.
Rowland said the change doesn’t mean the department authority members Cone and Brown didn’t contribute.
“Mac and Wes have both done a good job in leadership and I appreciate their service,” said Rowland. “Dennis is also a proven leader and is interested in continuing to help improve our community. I and the board of commissioners feel he will be an asset to the hospital board.”
Brown said he’s sad to see it end.
“I wish them well,” said Brown. “That hospital is near and dear to me.”
At the same meeting, Tapley honored Kent as his chioce to receive a Citizen Service Award. Each commissioners picks someone to honor at the first meeting every year.
