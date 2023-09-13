A Warner Robins man is charged with aiming a laser pointer at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter in the air and then fleeing at speeds of 100 mph after doing meth early Monday morning, Sept. 11.
A Bibb County sheriff's report said that around 2 a.m. the GSP helicopter reported someone at Gibson Lake pointing the laser the chopper, hindering their flying. When the chopper started circling the suspects with a spotlight, they ran to their nearby vehicle and began a high-speed chase. According to the incident report, troopers Hamiton Halford and William Wood with the GSP Aviation Division were piloting a helicopter in the area of 7799 Goodall Mill Road near Houston Road. Inv. Nicholas Denny, with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, was riding as an observer when suddenly, the flash of a laser pointer caused the pilot to adjust their flight path quickly.
Two men, Darrell Greg Winn, Jr., 38, of 126 Kingsnoll Drive, Warner Robins, and Jimmy Clyde Borum, 29, of 402 Curtis Street, Warner Robins, were seen at the lake below, running to their car and leaving at a high rate of speed.
As the chopper hovered overhead, Winn reached speeds of an estimated 100 mph, passing motorists on a bridge before crossing into Houston County towards Hwy. 49. With the helicopter still chasing them, Winn drove briefly into Peach County on Hwy. 41 before re-entering Houston County. The men then headed into the Centerville city limits.
GSP troopers and Bibb County deputies finally caught up to the pair inside Peachtree Mobile Home Park in front of 110 Deborah Drive. Winn told them he'd smoked “crystal meth" at the lake and admitted pointing the laser at the helicopter, saying it was a "dumb decision." Passenger Borum said he only became of the laser pointer after the chopper began to circle them, and Winn told him hurriedly that he was leaving. Borum said when they realized it was law enforcement over them, he told Winn they wouldn't be able to outrun a helicopter. Borum also admitted that he owned a backpack left at the lake. Troopers found a small amount of suspected meth inside the backpack.
Winn was arrested by Bibb deputies and taken to the Bibb County LEC for a blood draw and detention. He was charged with DUI, fleeing, passing on a bridge, and aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft. Since the methamphetamine was found in Houston County, Borum was taken by troopers to the Houston County Jail with charges of possessing the drug.