A Warner Robins man is charged with aiming a laser pointer at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter in the air and then fleeing at speeds of 100 mph after doing meth early Monday morning, Sept. 11.

A Bibb County sheriff's report said that around 2 a.m. the GSP helicopter reported someone at Gibson Lake pointing the laser the chopper, hindering their flying. When the chopper started circling the suspects with a spotlight, they ran to their nearby vehicle and began a high-speed chase. According to the incident report, troopers Hamiton Halford and William Wood with the GSP Aviation Division were piloting a helicopter in the area of 7799 Goodall Mill Road near Houston Road. Inv. Nicholas Denny, with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, was riding as an observer when suddenly, the flash of a laser pointer caused the pilot to adjust their flight path quickly. 