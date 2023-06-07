Even though Levi Finley made it to the seventh grade, he had only a fourth-grade education. His best academic years were those spent in the first grade, which he failed only twice. The only reason he ever got promoted was after three or four years in the same class, his teachers grew tired of him. On the day of his sixteenth birthday, Levi’s formal education finally ended. None cared that he dropped out. No one realized they had lost their most intelligent student. But it wasn’t the fault of his educators that he was unteachable. It was Levi himself. He was the quintessential rebel.
He left home and taught himself construction doing jobs for fly-by-night companies up in Paulding County. He made just enough money for a little food and the rent on a blighted-out trailer leaning in the middle of a cow pasture. Any money he had left over went straight to alcohol. He started his weekend binges at an early age. Even before he left the confines of middle school.
The only thing Levi loved as much as drinking was fighting. Not fighting to prove a point but because he really enjoyed it. He had a couple of like-minded friends, and they would get together out in Levi’s cow pasture, drink whiskey, and trade closed-fist punches to the face. The last man standing was considered the winner. A bare-fisted barroom brawl was what he lived for. Losing never mattered.
After a few years of this hard life and gaining a notorious reputation for drinking and fighting, a group of fed-up church ladies banged loudly on Levi’s trailer door one early Saturday morning. He staggered to the door, hungover and hurting, thinking it was the deputies coming with a new complaint. As soon as he cracked open the door, the leader of the church group, who could’ve taken Levi on in a brawl, pushed in with three other well-dressed representatives of the Lord close behind.
The woman put her large-knuckled finger in Levi’s face. “Levi, this is it! Sit down!” Levi rapidly took a seat. He had recently been in a drunken fight with the woman’s son who also liked the taste of whisky. She was a longtime friend of his momma’s, and she wasn’t pleased he had broken her son’s jaw.
She threw a pair of dirty jeans from Levi’s couch, chased away the cat and the heavily perfumed women made themselves as comfortable as possible on beer-stained furniture. They looked like a bouquet of spring flowers sitting in a pile of trash. Levi immediately took interest in the shy young lady in a flowing summer dress who was introduced as Amelia. She glanced up from the Bible in her lap from time to time and gazed into his eyes. Levi felt something more intoxicating than whiskey. He didn’t hear the Scriptures being read out loud. He heard only his heart pounding. The next morning, he was cleaned up and sitting in the front pew where he could watch her singing in the choir with a voice so sweet.
Levi changed his ways. He put away the bottle and became a well-respected member of the congregation. He worked hard, started his own remodeling business, and even got his GED, passing the test with ease. Even though she was way out of his league, he convinced Amelia to marry him, and they went on to have a couple of babies. But unfortunately, this isn’t a story with a happy ending.
Levi began to revert to his old ways on his wedding day. It was during the toast to the couple’s bright future. Until then, he had forgotten the taste of alcohol. During the reception, he snuck out and joined his buddies at the back of a pickup truck. Amelia found him there taking a swig from a flask of whiskey. He begged her forgiveness and stayed straight for about a week.
After he went back to his old habits, he started doing crazy stunts like stealing a fire truck from an open fire station bay in the middle of the night. He said people were getting out of his way left and right after he found the emergency lights switch. He drove it until it ran out of gas and hitchhiked the rest of the way to Savannah. He went to jail after getting into a barroom fight with a man with a broken leg. It didn’t matter that the man had started the fight and beat Levi severely with his crutch.
He once came barefoot to my door and asked to borrow twenty dollars so he could buy his babies some milk. When the kids got big enough for school, Amelia decided she had gone through enough and went to live with her mother.
Levi aged quickly after that. He never stopped drinking and ended up in an assisted living facility way up North. The last time I called him, he couldn’t string together enough words to complete a sentence.
