Barfight

Barroom brawl. 

REECE'S PIECES

Even though Levi Finley made it to the seventh grade, he had only a fourth-grade education. His best academic years were those spent in the first grade, which he failed only twice. The only reason he ever got promoted was after three or four years in the same class, his teachers grew tired of him. On the day of his sixteenth birthday, Levi’s formal education finally ended. None cared that he dropped out. No one realized they had lost their most intelligent student. But it wasn’t the fault of his educators that he was unteachable. It was Levi himself. He was the quintessential rebel. 